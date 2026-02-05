Student Pilot Pulls off Emergency Landing With No Front Landing Gear "You can hear my voice change. I was crying too." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 5 2026, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @matthewzieba | Instagram | @taylor_hash623

21-year-old pilot Taylor Hash pulled off an emergency landing with the help of flight instructor Chris Yates on her third-ever solo flight. Chris offered comforting words upon learning the young woman shared the same name as his own daughter, whom he taught to fly.

The transmission of Taylor's flight was shared on TikTok, along with accompanying footage of the descent from her perspective. Today covered the story, indicating that Chris was overcome with emotion after thinking about the panic Taylor must've felt upon learning a piece of her plane's landing gear came undone from her aircraft.

The video begins with footage of the young pilot in question during the middle of a flight. A notice comes in through the intercom informing her that she "lost [her] front nose gear tire." After a brief pause, the person on the other end of the radio asks if she received the transmission, which Taylor acknowledges.

"Entire front wheel assembly is on the runway," they tell the young pilot. "Roger that ... Should I remain on pattern?" they ask the person on the other line. "You tell me what you need," the tower communicator replies. At this point in the video, someone else hops on the comms to speak to the young flier.

"Are you by yourself?" a man asks. "I am solo," she informs him. At this point in the conversation, a flight instructor hops on the radio to offer any assistance. "I would love a bit of assistance," she tells the new person who entered the discourse. Without missing a beat, he informs her of what she needs to do in order to get the plane on the ground.

"Just keep that stick all the way back, set it down nice and easy, nice and smooth," he tells her in a calm tone. "This is my third solo ever," the young pilot says before thanking them for their help. Following this, the flight instructor can be heard over the transmission, where he engages in a casual conversation with the girl.

"What's your name, kiddo?" he asks. "My name's Taylor," she tells him. "Taylor, this is Chris. My daughter's name is Taylor, and I taught her to fly. We're gonna be just fine, kiddo," he assures her as Taylor continues to circle around the airport.

Beneath her, parking lots filled with small, flat-looking cars are seen throughout the window of her aircraft. The young pilot speaks to the helpful folks over the communication lines. "Thank you very much." Chris, the flight instructor, continues to speak to the young girl in what seems like an attempt to ensure she's maintaining her equanimity.

Furthermore, he lets her know what she should anticipate when she finally does land her plane, so she isn't surprised. "Yeah, this is no big deal. It's just gonna make a little bit of noise ... That wheel came off completely, so it's gonna, it's gonna grind and expect that," he tells the teenager.

Following this, he continues to instruct the young woman as to what she should do as she's landing. Chris reiterates that she'll need to keep pulling the control stick back, presumably to keep the weight of the plane on its back landing gear wheels.

"But when you touch down I just want that stick all the way back. You're gonna hold that stick back like you don't want that nose to touch. Just like ... Exactly like you said it earlier that soft field landing," he tells Taylor.

He also had her prepare for any necessary braking protocols in the event that her landing gets a little squirrelly, with detailed, but easy-to-follow instructions. "And when the nose comes down, then we're gonna go up to the brakes, and if it starts to go right, we're gonna touch a little bit of left brake," he tells the pilot.

This is #AMAZING🛩️🌟



When veteran #pilot Chris Yates saw that #student pilot Taylor Hash had lost her front tire on takeoff on her 3rd solo #flight, he talked her through what to do and she landed SAFELY😊 #thereisgood❤️@nypost https://t.co/FhgBLAcnFz — Operation Kindness (@KindnessChamps) April 7, 2023 Source: X | @KindnessChamps

"We're gonna use anti-braking to keep it straight," he concludes. Taylor replies by stating, "Copy that," as she begins her descent toward the landing strip. She directs her plane toward the asphalt, and it begins to fall closer to the ground.

"How are you doing?" someone over the comms can be heard asking her. "I'm doing OK ... Just ... I want this to be over," she informs the team over her radio. "It's gonna be over, it's gonna be fine," they tell her before commenting on her landing position.

"Hold it off, hold it off, I like it. Right there it's a good attitude. Hold it, hold it gentle, now she's down," a voice over the comms can be heard. "There you go, kiddo. Nice there, stick back gently, stick back gently, now go for the mixture," they tell her as she comes into contact with the tarmac.

At Oakland County International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, we interviewed student pilot Taylor Hash about a recent flight she piloted on Friday, March 24.

https://t.co/BGKLRENX1v — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) April 2, 2023 Source: X | @wxyzdetroit

Her emergency landing appears to have been executed perfectly. "You got it, kid, nice job," they say, before preparing her for her plane's nose to come down on the tarmac. "Here she comes, the nose is gonna come down. You're OK, you're OK, you're OK," they say as the plane can be seen moving back and forth on the tarmac.