Brother Flies Sister for First Time, Shouts Her out in Pilot Announcement

A woman being flown by her brother for the first time shared the heartwarming message her sibling announced over the intercom during a flight to Florida. Sarah Hammer (@sarahhammer06) posted the announcement on TikTok, where she was met with a wave of supportive comments from other folks on the platform.

"POV: Your brother is a pilot and is flying you for the first time and surprised you," the TikToker writes in a text overlay of her video. The clip shows her aiming her camera out the window of a plane. She looks into the camera and smiles as the hum of the cabin can be heard in the background.

Next, a pilot's announcement can be heard echoing throughout the interior of the plane: "Good morning ... flight 5594 service to ... Florida." He mentions the flight is going to take one hour and 10 minutes. He then adds, "I do expect a mostly smooth flight. This is a special flight for me I get to fly my little sister back home."

She covers her mouth in surprise at him mentioning her, before he adds, "She's sitting in 16F." The person seated next to her looks to their side with their mouth agape. "Again, one hour and ten minutes, appreciate you," he says as the fellow passenger looks over to her and the other person seated next to him in the aisle.

Sarah gushed more about her brother in a caption for her video: "Such a wholesome moment. I am a very proud sister. You have accomplished so much at such a young age."

TikTokers who saw the video were equally touched. One person loved the reaction Sarah's fellow passenger gave her after finding out that he was seated right next to the pilot's sister. "The guy next to you picked his head up like he was flying next to a celebrity green flags all around on this flight," they penned.

Another echoed the above-mentioned sentiment, penning: "Someone’s dad next to you had so much joy seeing the love he has for you." "You know that little guy told his wife, I sat next to the pilot’s sister on my flight," someone else wrote, commenting on the passenger's reaction.

Another person said that they loved the video for more practical reasons — they thought that if one of the pilot's family members was on board, then they would probably do a better job of flying. "I would feel so safe on that flight knowing the pilot had someone he loved on board."

One TikToker also agreed that they, too, would feel a heck of a lot safer knowing that the pilot's sibling was on board with them while they were up in the air: "I would be so comfortable and worry-free on this flight. If he’s going to make sure you get home safe then we all getting home safe."

There have been other pilot announcements that have also gone viral. Like this one person who was cracking jokes over the intercom. In the video, the pilot says, "If you decide to leave you will not have access back on board. Parachutes are not included. Here at Frontier Airlines we like to keep up with all the latest fashion trends."

They added, "In the event this flight becomes a cruise all of you lucky people get your own itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow polka dot bikinis beneath your seat. Minus the itsy bitsy teeny weeny and you get no polka dots."

He continued his airline stand-up bit as a flight attendant demonstrated how to use the vests to everyone on board: "Once you're outside the aircraft pull down sharply on the red tab that's on the front. Or for those of you who love to make life difficult, you can blow into that red tube near your shoulder to blow."

He then corrects himself, "I mean inflate. The beautiful bikini is equipped with a water activated light. How in the world that works I have no idea. So if you figure it out please do let me know. And if by chance yours does not inflate, well grab your neighbor and hold on for dear life."

The cabin erupts with laughter at his joke before he continues to give his safety breakdown: "The location and use of life vest for your child that shows the most potential is located in that safety information card. If needed due to a loss of cabin pressure, oxygen masks will drop from the compartment over your head. Ignore those and grab your nearest flight attendant to get some air."

"I'm just kidding. I'm so lonely," he says over the intercom, which causes more raucous laughter throughout the flight. "Once you stop screaming, place that mask over your nose and your mouth. To adjust pull on the elastic tabs on either side. Make sure to adjust your own mask before assisting your favorite child, another passenger, or your husband who's definitely screaming louder than you are."