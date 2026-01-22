ICE Agents Allegedly Forced a 5-Year-Old to Knock on the Front Door of His Own House How can a 5-year-old be classified as a violent criminal? By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 22 2026, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: NBC News

During a press conference held on the afternoon of Jan. 21, 2026, Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik announced an ICE vehicle had driven onto the property of one of their schools only two hours prior. The agents raided a Minnesota preschool, which resulted in the detainment of a 5-year-old named Liam Ramos. He was the fourth child taken in the past two weeks, per KARE11.

"ICE agents have been roaming our neighborhoods, circling our schools, following our buses, coming into our parking lots, and taking our children," said Stenvik. "The sense of safety in our community and around our schools is shaken, and our hearts are shattered." Soon, an image of a frightened Ramos wearing a blue knit cap and a Spiderman backup began circulating online. What happened to him? Here's what we know.

Did ICE agents try to trick Liam Ramos into turning his own family in?

According to The Independent, Ramos's father had picked the 5-year-old up from his preschool and had returned home when ICE agents ambushed them in their driveway. Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias was described as an "illegal alien from Ecuador" in a post to X (formerly Twitter) by the Department of Homeland Security.

The school alleges that once Arias was apprehended, ICE agents "took the child out of the still-running vehicle, led him to the door, and directed him to knock on the door in order to see if anyone else was home — essentially using a 5-year-old as bait." Another adult was in the house. They "begged the agents to let them take care of the small child, but was refused," said Stevnik, who also said Ramos couldn't possibly be classified as a "violent criminal."

Ramos and his father could be in an ICE detention facility in Texas.

Immigration attorney Marc Prokosch is representing the family of Arias and Ramos. Prokosch believes they were taken to an ICE detention facility in Texas. "We have clients who, after they are picked up, are whisked away to the airport literally within hours," said Prokosch to KARE11. "The family is pursuing an asylum plan, which is lawful to do."

Ramos's preschool teacher is worried about the inevitable questions from his classmates and friends. "He’s a bright young student and so kind and loving," said Ella Sullivan. "All I want is for him to be safe and back here." Prokosch is desperately trying to get Ramos back to his other family members in Minnesota while his father is dealing with his own legal issues.