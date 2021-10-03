‘The Guilty’ Ending Shows “Nothing Is as It Seems,” Says Jake Gyllenhaal (SPOILERS)

The Netflix thriller The Guilty offers a layered narrative. The central plot tracks an apparent kidnapping case that demoted LAPD officer Joe Baylor works to solve from his desk at a 911 call center. The subplot, however, follows an incident that has Jake Gyllenhaal 's character facing legal consequences. And toward the climax of the film, the question shifts from what will Joe do to what did Joe do.

“Nothing is as it seems,” Jake told Entertainment Weekly in August. “Joe really does not enjoy his job, but, in the end, what he realizes is, in order to solve this case, he has to face a truth within himself. I love characters that are question marks, and, in a lot of ways, he’s the ultimate question mark.”

The guilty party isn’t who you think it is.

As the film starts, Joe is responding to 911 calls while preparing for a hearing about an incident that happened eight months ago — and fielding calls from a Los Angeles Times reporter asking about the hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the emergency calls that night is from a woman named Emily (Riley Keough), whom Joe suspects has been kidnapped by her ex-husband, Henry (Peter Sarsgaard). Joe gets two other LAPD officers to do a wellness check on Emily’s kids, Abby and Oliver, the latter of whom turns out to be gravely injured.

Meanwhile, Joe gets his ex-partner, Rick (Eli Goree), to break into Henry’s apartment, and Henry finds documents indicating Emily had been undergoing psychiatric treatment. Eventually, Joe realizes that Emily is the one who hurt her son — she says he had “snakes” in his stomach — and that Henry isn’t kidnapping Emily but taking her back to the treatment facility.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily breaks free from Henry’s van, though, and calls Joe from a highway overpass. In part to deescalate the situation, Joe finally reveals what he did: He shot a 19-year-old man while on duty. “I wanted to punish him because I was angry. He hurt someone,” he says.

Article continues below advertisement