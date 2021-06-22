'The Bachelorette' Contestant Karl Smith Said the Wrong Thing and Was Sent Packing

Is all really fair in love and war? Viewers are starting to get into the thick of The Bachelorette Season 17 and it has been far from a flop. With one of the sweetest groups of men from various backgrounds, Katie Thurston has a lot of good choices to sift through. However, their charming personalities have not stopped the drama from rearing its ugly head.

But, what exactly did Karl say on The Bachelorette? Get comfortable as we give you the lowdown.

As fans can expect, the journey to winning the affection of the season’s lead is bound to come with a few sketchy actions. And as Karl Smith 's actions have apparently deemed him untrustworthy, the men and Katie have seemingly had enough. And it was due to his speaking out of turn.

What did Karl do on 'The Bachelorette'? Karl tells Katie that he knows that some of the men don’t have the best intentions.

If you’ve been keeping up with The Bachelorette, then you likely know that some of the contestants have been questioned about their intentions. And in one case — Cody Menk — he was sent packing for not being trustworthy.

Source: ABC

And as the men tried to move forward and leave the nonsense in the past, Karl decided to shake the table. And this time around, it affected all of the men and their potential relationships with Katie.

On Episode 2, Karl spoke with Katie alone and dropped a bomb on her that led her to tears. “I don’t know if you ever really do have doubts,” Karl told Katie. “Because, looking around, I don’t really know if everyone’s being 100 percent transparent in the house. I don’t know the specifics, I don’t want to get into all the details without having all the details but I know that there are some people that don’t have the best intentions.“

Being a no-nonsense type of woman, Katie asked Karl to elaborate on his feelings and give names. “Do you have an example?” Katie asked Karl. “You don’t have to say any names, but do you have an example of what’s being said or done or how they’re acting?”

“I feel like you’ve already been through a lot, I don’t want you to stress about that,” Karl told Katie. “I’m just letting you know, I want you to stay vigilant, OK? Can you just believe me when I tell you I have your best interests in mind? You can trust me.“

