'The Bachelorette' Contestant Karl Smith Said the Wrong Thing and Was Sent Packing

'The Bachelorette' Contestant Karl Smith Said the Wrong Thing and Was Sent PackingBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 22 2021, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Is all really fair in love and war? Viewers are starting to get into the thick of The Bachelorette Season 17 and it has been far from a flop. With one of the sweetest groups of men from various backgrounds, Katie Thurston has a lot of good choices to sift through. However, their charming personalities have not stopped the drama from rearing its ugly head.
As fans can expect, the journey to winning the affection of the season’s lead is bound to come with a few sketchy actions. And as Karl Smith's actions have apparently deemed him untrustworthy, the men and Katie have seemingly had enough. And it was due to his speaking out of turn.
But, what exactly did Karl say on The Bachelorette? Get comfortable as we give you the lowdown.
What did Karl do on 'The Bachelorette'? Karl tells Katie that he knows that some of the men don’t have the best intentions.
If you’ve been keeping up with The Bachelorette, then you likely know that some of the contestants have been questioned about their intentions. And in one case — Cody Menk — he was sent packing for not being trustworthy.
And as the men tried to move forward and leave the nonsense in the past, Karl decided to shake the table. And this time around, it affected all of the men and their potential relationships with Katie.
On Episode 2, Karl spoke with Katie alone and dropped a bomb on her that led her to tears.
“I don’t know if you ever really do have doubts,” Karl told Katie. “Because, looking around, I don’t really know if everyone’s being 100 percent transparent in the house. I don’t know the specifics, I don’t want to get into all the details without having all the details but I know that there are some people that don’t have the best intentions.“
Being a no-nonsense type of woman, Katie asked Karl to elaborate on his feelings and give names.
“Do you have an example?” Katie asked Karl. “You don’t have to say any names, but do you have an example of what’s being said or done or how they’re acting?”
“I feel like you’ve already been through a lot, I don’t want you to stress about that,” Karl told Katie. “I’m just letting you know, I want you to stay vigilant, OK? Can you just believe me when I tell you I have your best interests in mind? You can trust me.“
Karl's stirring the pot earned him a first-class ticket out the door.
Bachelor Nation will agree that it’s one thing to be open and honest about your feelings with the season lead, while it’s another to accuse contestants of not having pure intentions — and not be able to give any examples.
Making matters worse, it not only disrupted the vibe of the house, but it also left the season’s lead to question the intentions of everyone. And after Karl was confronted by the men, he still didn’t find anything wrong with his actions.
And as the men decided to unite and get him out of the house, their plan went off without a hitch. In Episode 3, viewers watched as Mike Planeta sprung into action during the rose ceremony.
“This isn’t something that we wanted to do right now because of what you’ve gone through, but we feel as a unit it’s our job to protect your heart,” Mike P. told Katie. “And we’ve come together in solidarity that we think that unfortunately, what Karl said wasn’t the truth. And as a unit, we really feel that’s what you need to hear.”
After excusing herself from the men, Katie admitted to hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that she had actually “planned to keep Karl.”
However, after Katie returned and handed out her remaining roses, Karl was sent home.
So, there’s a lesson to learn from all of this. If you don’t have all the facts, it’s best to keep your mouth shut.