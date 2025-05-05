Rodney Hinton Glared at a Wall of Police Officers While Handcuffed in Court — What Did He Do? Rodney Hinton watched police body camera footage of his son allegedly being shot by police. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 5 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WCPO 9

On May 3, 2025, footage of Rodney Hinton was shared online by WCPO 9 out of Cincinnati, Ohio. In it, Hinton is wearing an orange jumpsuit and is standing in front of a line of law enforcement officers. He appears to be handcuffed and has several lacerations on his forehead. Hinton glares while a judge states that no bond will be set. The judge goes on to describe the circumstances as "unusual" and "tragic" before asking where Hinton will be held until his next court appearance.

Hinton's safety is a concern for the judge, hence his query about where the shackled man will be housed. Once that is established, two female police officers escort Hinton past the remaining members of law enforcement. He lifts his head up higher and turns slightly toward the police, scowling at each officer as Hinton is led out of the courtroom. Some return Hinton's gaze while a few others seem to stare through him. What did Rodney Hinton do?

What did Rodney Hinton do? Here's what we know.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Hinton was heartbroken over the fact that his 18-year-old son, Ryan Hinton, had been allegedly shot and killed by police on May 1. Along with his family, Hinton was shown body camera footage of the incident by their attorney, Michael Wright of the Cochran Law Firm, the day after it occurred. "He couldn't finish watching the video," Wright told the outlet.

The Hintons viewed the video between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Two hours later, Hinton allegedly struck a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy who was directing traffic during a University of Cincinnati commencement ceremony. The deputy later died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital. "The officer was just out doing his job," said Cincinnati police Chief Teresa Theetge during a press conference. Like the courtroom, she was surrounded by law enforcement, many of whom were crying.

What did Ryan Hinton allegedly do?

In what feels like a Shakespearean tragedy, Chief Theetge held a press conference before Hinton's court appearance in which she discussed the details surrounding his son's death. A 2021 Kia Telluride had been stolen from the Edgewood, Ky. area on May 1, but police were able to track the vehicle because its GPS capabilities were still turned on.

When Ohio police located the car, four suspects inside of it fled on foot, each going in a different direction. The officer who pursued Ryan later said he did so because he was armed and was sure to tell his fellow officers that the suspect had a gun. At one point, Ryan tripped and stumbled before catching himself and continuing to run. Police on the scene said they heard the gun fall to the ground. Photos of scrapes on the weapon supported this.