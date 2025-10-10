Ryan Clark's Comments About Kyren Lacy Spark Backlash, ESPN Viewers Want Him Fired "Every other month he’s apologizing for something." By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 10 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The case surrounding the death of Kyren Lacy is one of the biggest controversies the NFL has seen in recent years. In April 2025, Kyren died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” after being accused of causing a head-on car crash that killed a 78-year-old passenger.

Former New York Giants player Ryan Clark has moved on from his football career and is one of the hosts of The Pivot Podcast as well as a commentator on ESPN. In a recent episode, Ryan made some comments about Kyren that upset some fans. So, what did he say that has him now apologizing? Here's what we know.

What did Ryan Clark say about Kyren Lacy?

According to Sports Illustrated, Ryan asserted that Kyren was innocent at the time of his death while covering a Monday Night Football game on ESPN. "Kyren Lacy was accused of something and being investigated for something that he didn't do," Ryan said on air. "He died with having to live with the guilt and the consequences of a guilty man, knowing he was innocent. It was recently discovered that he was 72 yards away from the crash.

He continued, "They changed his joy, they changes his life, and eventually he took his own life. New developments continue to emerge regarding Kyren's case. It was originally stated that reckless driving by the player sparked a chain of events that ended with the tragic death of a man.

In October 2025, Kyren's attorney found evidence that pointed towards the player never hitting another vehicle during the altercation (via Fox 13 Tampa Bay). Sadly, he had already passed away. "I am absolutely heartbroken by the passing of my son," Kyren's mom said at the time of his death. "There are no words to fully express the pain our family is feeling right now. I know that I havent said much but I wanted to let you all know that I am doing as good as I can right now."

Ryan Clark issued an on-air apology, but viewers still want him fired.

Fans online caught what Ryan said on television, sharing the video across social media platforms. The former NFL player immediately knew that he had to issue a response. Ryan's apology is as surprising as his initial comments. "Two lives have been lost. Herman Hall, a man who spent his life in the service of others, and Kyren Lacy, a young man I wish I could tell how much he had to live for," he said.

However, many think Ryan should be fired for his comments. "Ryan Clark is a racist employed by ESPN. Period," one viewer commented. Another wrote, "He’s got the nine lives of apologies! Every other month he’s apologizing for something."