After Robert Griffin III Weighed in on Angel Reese, Ryan Clark Issued a Fiery Response Ryan Clark made things personal when discussing Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. By Joseph Allen Published May 20 2025, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The ongoing rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese got off to an explosive start at the beginning of the WNBA season. Caitlin committed a flagrant foul against Angel to prevent her from scoring, and things escalated quickly from there. In the days that followed, sports commentators of all kinds weighed in on the issue and had a variety of different perspectives.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Griffin III may not have been a professional basketball player, but he nonetheless weighed in on the rivalry between them. Ryan Clark issued a response to RGIII's take, and now, the two of them are in a war of words, and many want to know what Ryan actually said. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Ryan Clark say about RGIII?

It all started when RGIII posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the foul Caitlin committed on Angel during their first game of the 2025 season. “After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark,” Griffin wrote. “I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate.”

During a May 19 episode of The Pivot, Ryan responded to RGIII's take on the situation, suggesting that it was influenced by race. "When RGIII jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann, what we saw from Dave Portnoy, as they poured onto Angel Reese to make her the villain, and Caitlin Clark heroic or hero story," Ryan said in the clip, which he promoted on X.

Article continues below advertisement

"The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country. About what young Black women and athletes like Angel Reese have had to deal with being on the opposite side of Caitlin Clark’s rise and ascension into stardom," he continued. Ryan was referring to RGIII's multiple marriages to white women, and further suggesting that those marriages made him ill-equipped to discuss the racial dynamics at play here.

RGIII saying he could recognize “hate when ‘he’ see(s) it”, when referring to Angel Reese’s feelings toward Caitlin Clark was irresponsible, but not at all surprising. Clark’s the biggest star in women’s basketball, & deservedly so. No need to beat up Reese to add shine to it.… pic.twitter.com/u2IDFwctf0 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 19, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

"You haven’t had opportunities to have those conversations to educate you on what they’re feeling, what Black women deal with, what they’re seeing when they think of a young Angel Reese," Ryan continued. "And the whole time that he’s mimicking Angel Reese and bobbing his head and moving his neck while he’s doing this whole piece, his wife is in the back amening and clapping.”

RGIII responded with comments of his own.