From Touchdowns to Sports TV: The Real Reason RGIII Retired From Football RGIII retired from football much sooner than many expected. Here's why! By D.M. Published Dec. 26 2024, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rgiii

Long before he became a prominent figure in sports broadcasting, Robert Griffin III was a star athlete himself. Robert, famously known as "RGIII," began his professional career in 2012 after securing the Heisman Trophy during his time at Baylor. He was selected second overall by the Washington Commanders (then Redskins), and had a dominating rookie season, leading the team to the playoffs and earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Article continues below advertisement

However, his meteoric rise was soon overshadowed by a series of setbacks. In 2021, RGIII decided to leave professional football. Griffin transitioned into sports broadcasting, joining ESPN as an analyst, where he quickly became a fan favorite. And despite a few on-air blunders, Robert has become fully committed to his new role. And while Robert has built a successful post-football career, many fans remain fond of his days playing in the NFL. For those curious, here’s what led to RGIII’s retirement.

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

Why did RGIII retire from the NFL?

Robert Griffin III's journey to retirement followed a career marked by highs and challenging lows. In Week 5 of his rookie season, Robert was hit in the head by Sean Witherspoon and suffered a concussion. However, that was not the athlete’s only injury in 2012. Later that year, Robert took a hit to his right knee from Baltimore defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, according to Sporting News.

Article continues below advertisement

For the next few years, Robert dealt with several more injuries, including a shoulder fracture in 2016, and a 2016 concussion. In December 2020, while playing for the Baltimore Ravens, Robert pulled a hamstring, and he was placed on injured reserve by the team. In January, months before he was set to become a free agent, Robert was waived by the Ravens. And while this marked the end of his professional playing career, it opened up the door for Robert to explore other avenues.

RGIII is a big name sports analyst now.

After leaving the field, Robert Griffin III continued to build a thriving career. Following his retirement, RGIII joined ESPN as an analyst and quickly became an integral part of the network’s programming. Robert appeared on Monday Night Countdown and NFL Live before being fired from the network due to budget cuts. Reflecting on his time at the network, Robert expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his insights with fans and remain connected to the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@rgiii