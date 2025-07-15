What Did Samuel Haskell Do? Details on His Alleged Crime "Instead of standing before a judge and answering for the crimes he’s been charged with, the defendant managed to escape justice." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 15 2025, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Inside Edition

In November 2023, NBC 4 Los Angeles reported on a disturbing story that involved the dismembered remains of a woman found in a trash can. The torso of an unidentified woman was discovered by an individual who was looking through dumpster bins around Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue in Encino, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Video evidence showed 35-year-old Samuel Haskell dumping a black bag into the same trash dumpster. He was later recorded moving similar bags from his wife's Tesla to a rented SUV, per The Hollywood Reporter. Investigators were able to identify the torso as belonging to Haskell's wife, Mei Li Haskell. Other remains were identified as Mei Li's parents. Haskell, the son of an Emmy-award-winning producer, was charged in connection with their deaths. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Samuel Haskell was accused of killing his wife and her parents. His kids were OK.

This tragic story feels like it has been ripped from the pages of a tabloid magazine. Beyond the gory details that will undoubtedly make their way to a documentary at some point, Haskell came from a privileged life that typically doesn't end in murder. His father, Sam Haskell, is an award-winning producer who worked on several Dolly Parton-helmed projects. According to CNN, Haskell's own parents have yet to comment on the accusations lodged against their son.

Before he could stand trial, Haskell took his own life in jail. Following his death, prosecutors shared the evidence they had against him. They allege that Haskell killed his wife and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshan Li, on Nov. 6, 2023. They say he then paid day laborers to move the bodies that were in large plastic bags, but after they discovered the remains, they brought them back and called the police.

Article continues below advertisement

By the time authorities arrived, the bags were gone. This is when Haskell moved the bags, according to footage captured at the scene. When investigators recovered them, they found bloody bedding, towels, a large machine saw, a machete, a plywood board covered in blood, and canes belonging to Haskell's in-laws. When he was arrested on Nov. 8, Haskell was staying in an Airbnb with his three children, who were unharmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Details on Samuel Haskell's death have not yet been released.

Haskell took his own life on July 14, 2025, two days before his next court appearance, per The New York Times. He had been housed in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles since his arrest. The details of his death have not been released, but it was ruled a suicide. Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement, "Instead of standing before a judge and answering for the crimes he’s been charged with, the defendant managed to escape justice."