What Did The Ford Worker Say to Donald Trump to Make Him Drop the F-Bomb? President Donald Trump visited Ford Motor's Dearborn Truck Plant on Jan. 13, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 15 2026, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

During a visit to Ford Motor's Dearborn Truck Plant in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 13, 2026, President Donald Trump dropped the F-bomb after an employee of the auto plant had an unwelcome message for the POTUS.

Trump was visiting the Detroit Economic Club prior to his scheduled speech, and while he was on the factory floor for a tour, a man shouted some words that the president did not "appreciate," and the exchange that followed ended with a threat and the employee's suspension from Ford, per the Detroit Free Press. So, what did the worker say to Trump that got him so riled up?

What did the Ford worker say to Trump?

According to TMZ, as Trump toured the auto plant, a worker named Thomas "TJ" Sabula called Trump a "pedophile protector" — a reference to him protecting the files related to his billionaire friend and convicted sex offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein. As one could imagine, the petulant president did not take the comment well, and he delivered an explicit response.

Trump reportedly replied to TJ, "F--k you! F--k you," as he began to continue on his way. He also flipped TJ the bird, and according to a GoFundMe that was set up for the auto worker after he was suspended without pay, the president also mouthed to TJ, "You're fired." The White House reacted to inquiries about the exchange by painting TJ as an angry “lunatic."

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The New York Times that Trump's response was "appropriate" given that a “lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage." "The president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," he said.

BREAKING: Trump flips the bird and says “f*ck you” to a Ford factory worker. This is what happens when Trump’s MAGA bubble bursts. He can’t take the heat from ordinary Americans who despise him. Trump doesn’t have the temperament to be president. pic.twitter.com/fyV7Lv6J0U — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) January 13, 2026

UAW International Union Vice President Laura Dickerson released a statement on Facebook defending TJ. "The autoworker at the Dearborn Truck Plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union — the UAW," read the statement. "He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job."

The statement added that the UAW "will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job." "Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone—including the President of the United States," the statement concluded. According to Fox 2 News Detroit, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel also released a statement about the exchange at the auto plant.

"I never thought we would see an American president welcome Chinese automakers and tell an American autoworker to f--k off... but here we are," read the statement. "Although we're not as surprised since he has been telling working people to f--k off since last January. Donald Trump is a disaster for Michigan workers." TJ's GoFundMe raised $330,085 to support the worker and his family during his suspension, and he thanked everyone for their support.