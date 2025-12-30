These Artists Are Saying No Thanks to Performing at the Kennedy Center — Thanks Trump! "It is financially devastating but morally exhilarating." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 30 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There is so much happening in the world that focusing on things like the Kennedy Center's events schedule seems almost silly, and yet it matters. Back in February 2025, President Donald Trump announced in a post to Truth Social that he was unanimously elected chairman of the board for the prestigious performing arts center. This came on the heels of the dismissal of most of its board members due to their left-leaning politics. Several board members also left voluntarily.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, the Kennedy Center has seen a lot of changes. December 2025 was particularly busy. Trump became the first sitting president to host the Kennedy Center Honors. He previously boasted about being 98 percent involved in choosing the honorees, per CNN. He also changed the name to the Trump Kennedy Center, though he can't do that without congressional approval. Now, artists are pulling out of upcoming shows. Let's look at the cancellations.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

There have been several cancellations at the so-called Trump Kennedy Center.

In a statement to their website posted Dec. 29, 2025, a jazz ensemble known as the Cookers announced they were cancelling their two New Year's Eve shows at the Kennedy Center. "We know this news is disappointing, and we are truly sorry to everyone who made plans, traveled, and invested their time and resources to be with us," they wrote. They went on to say jazz was "born from struggle and from a relentless insistence on freedom: freedom of thought, of expression, and of the full human voice."

Drummer Billy Hart spoke with The New York Times, telling the outlet that the venue's name change played a part in their decision to pull out. Although the statement to the group's website didn't elaborate, it concluded with this message: We remain committed to playing music that reaches across divisions rather than deepening them.

Article continues below advertisement

In April 2026, Doug Varone and Dancers were scheduled to perform over two nights to celebrate the dance company's 40th anniversary. In an email to The New York Times, Doug revealed they would lose $40,000, but it was worth it. "It is financially devastating but morally exhilarating," wrote Doug.

Article continues below advertisement

The dance company was also coming to honor Jane Raleigh and Alicia Adams, two of the Kennedy Center's top dance administrators, but both have left since Trump took over. "We can no longer permit ourselves nor ask our audiences to step inside this once great institution," explained Doug.

Article continues below advertisement

Chuck Redd canceled an annual Christmas Eve jazz concert that started in 2006.

Chuck Redd has led the annual Christmas Eve jazz concert since 2006, reports CNN. The vibraphonist told the outlet that following the name change, he simply couldn't do it. "I’ve been performing at the Kennedy Center since the beginning of my career, and I was saddened to see this name change," said Chuck.