According to One Trump-Kennedy Center Website You Can Catch the Epstein Dancers Live A National Institution Devoted To Power And Loyalty By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 29 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET

On Dec. 18, 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed in a post to X (formerly Twitter) that the Board of the Kennedy Center had just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center the Trump-Kennedy Center. A community note was quick to point out that, legally, the president can't do this, at least without permission from Congress. Because the Kennedy Center is a living memorial to John F. Kennedy, it stands to reason one can't include the name of a living president.

The president added his name to the facade of the Kennedy Center the day after the vote. Several members of the Kennedy family have commented on this change. Kerry Kennedy, one of RFK Jr.'s sisters, said on X that Trump stands in opposition to her uncle's values, therefore "his name should not be placed alongside President Kennedy's." Then a Trump Kennedy Center website popped up that seemed a bit off. Is it real? Let's get into it.

What's the deal with the Trump Kennedy Center website?

As of this writing, the Trump Kennedy Center's URL is still kennedy-center.org. This might be because the URL trumpkennedycenter.org was quickly snatched up. The prank site is simple but realistic, and even includes a logo similar to one found on the actual Kennedy Center's website.

The first thing you see upon firing up the website is a somewhat terrifying blood red photo of the interior of the Kennedy Center. Text over the picture reads, "A National Institution Devoted To Power And Loyalty." It feels like a deleted scene from Suspiria. Below that, there is one event listed for New Year's Eve: The Epstein Dancers.

A statement about 2026 promises that the Trump Kennedy Center will enter a "new era of devotion, unity, and inherited authority." It goes on to say, "We exist to preserve what must endure, to honor what must not be questioned, and to gather those who understand that greatness is not chosen, it is recognized." By the way, participation is not required, but belonging is expected. Donation options encourage folks to give money to Toby Morton. Who is that?

Former 'South Park' voice actor Toby Morton is behind the hilarious TrumpKennedyCenter website.

Sometimes a hero comes along, with the strength to carry on, and that person is Toby Morton. His love of buying domain names stretches back to 2019 when he purchased website URL's attached to Devin Nunes and Lauren Boebert. "It began as a kind of absurdist experiment: What happens if you take the branding of powerful or loud political figures and simply tell the truth through it," he said to The Hollywood Reporter.