George Strait's Politics Are the Public Focus After Trump Honors Him at Kennedy Center George's acknowledgement by Trump had followers wondering which political side he plays for. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 16 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET

When you think of country music legends, a few probably come to mind. And somewhere near the top of that list is likely to be George Strait, crooner of hit songs like "I Cross My Heart," "Write This Down," and many, many more. He's been a staple in the country music industry for decades, leaving an indelible mark on the genre.

But in 2025, an honor was bestowed on the country star that had his politics and political beliefs at the center of an internet controversy. Here's what we know about George's political beliefs.

What do we know about George Strait's politics?

For the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, George Strait was among those recognized. President Donald Trump hosted the event, offering praise for multiple honorees, including George, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, the rock band KISS, and Sylvester Stallone. Trump's effusive praise for the singer had many people wondering: What exactly are his politics?

And it's a difficult question to answer. Unlike many of his peers in the music industry, George has kept his political beliefs close to the chest, opting not to weigh in on most public topics. Yet according to Gazette Direct, he has dropped some hints along the way.

For instance, in July 2024, just days after Trump experienced an alleged assassination attempt, George dedicated his song “The Weight of the Badge” to law enforcement, offering the honor "especially after today." And in December 2024, George made Trump's signature fist-pumping motion on stage. While the outlet hesitates to call it an endorsement, it's also "not not an endorsement." So, does he support Trump? It's hard to say, but many believe he leans heavily Republican, if not MAGA.

Did George Strait once cancel a concert with Bruce Springsteen over disparaging comments made about Trump?

But the discussion about his political beliefs after the Kennedy Center ceremony raises some questions from the past. There was a rumor from May 2025 that suggested George canceled a performance alongside Bruce Springsteen after the latter said some disparaging remarks about Trump. So, is it true? Did George back out of a concert with Bruce over anti-Trump sentiment?

According to Snopes, it was all a satirical rumor. Details of the rumored concert suggested it was either on the Country Music Television channel or at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. A meme circulated on Facebook which read, "Country legend George Strait canceled his Night at the Grand Ole Opry with Bruce Springsteen after the incident in Europe: 'I don't care who you are. You don't mix music and politics.' King George has spoken."

