Home > Entertainment > Music George Strait Married His High School Sweetheart and They've Been Together Ever Since "I was 19, and I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17, really hot. So we fell in love, went to Mexico, and eloped." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Nov. 19 2024, 7:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the recipient of the 2024 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor at the ceremony, George Strait is receiving the recognition he truly deserves. Over his legendary career as a country music singer, he's racked up multiple awards, including four American Music Awards, and earned an impressive 71 CMA nominations.

Article continues below advertisement

While George's award count continues to soar, there's one area where he's remained grounded — his role as a husband. George has been married to the same woman since before releasing his debut album, Strait Country. Curious about the woman who's kept him locked down all these years? Keep reading to learn all about George's wife, Norma Strait.

George Strait has been married to Norma since 1971.

Source: Mega

George's relationship with his wife, Norma, is nothing short of sweet. The two are high school sweethearts who tied the knot on Dec. 4, 1971. Shortly after their wedding, George enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1971 to 1975, according to Country Now.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the challenges of military life and a thriving musical career that transformed him into one of the most beloved country singers of all time, George and Norma have remained strong and united through it all. Um, #MarriageGoals?

While celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2021, George took the stage in Las Vegas and serenaded his wife, Norma, with his iconic song "I Cross My Heart." Sharing the story with the sea of fans, he recalled, "I was 19, and I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17, really hot. So we fell in love, went to Mexico, and eloped… 50 years ago today." The crowd erupted in cheers as George and Norma shared a smile, looking just as in love as they did when they were teenagers.

Article continues below advertisement

George Strait and his wife Norma welcomed two kids during their marriage.

Among the many milestones George and Norma have shared during their marriage, two of the most memorable are welcoming their two children, George Jr. and Jenifer. The couple welcomed their daughter, Jenifer, in 1972, shortly after they tied the knot, and their son, George "Bubba" Strait Jr., followed in 1981, according to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, the couple lost their daughter in a car accident in San Marcos, Texas, in June 1986. She was only 13 years old. Following the tragic event, the family reportedly established the Jenifer Lynn Strait Foundation, which donates to children's charities in the San Antonio area.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Bubba, he attended Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, where he developed an interest in rodeo. He eventually became a team roper with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and competed in 2006, according to Wide Open Country.