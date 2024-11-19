Home > Entertainment > Music George Strait Still Mourns the Loss of Daughter Jenifer, Decades After Her Tragic Death George Strait’s daughter, Jenifer, was killed in a car accident at 13. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 19 2024, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @georgestrait

Many people recognize George Strait as a country music icon, but one of his most significant achievements has been his 53-year marriage to his wife, Norma. The high school sweethearts eloped in December 1971, and together they raised two children.

Their first child, daughter Jenifer, was born on Oct. 6, 1972. Their son, George Harvey Strait Jr., affectionately known as "Bubba," arrived in 1981. Tragically, the couple lost their eldest child, Jenifer, in 1986. With that said, what happened to her? Here's everything you need to know.



What happened to George Strait's daughter, Jenifer?

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Jenifer Strait tragically died in a car accident in San Marcos, Texas, on June 25, 1986. She was just 13 years old.

According to United Press International, Jenifer was a passenger in a speeding vehicle that flipped while attempting to make a turn. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car. Jenifer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Throwback Thursday of the King, Bubba Strait and the late Jenifer. Love this picture. #TBT #George pic.twitter.com/5iN82AMqKh — Floyd (@FloydBrittanyL) May 1, 2014

The driver, then 18-year-old Gregory Wilson Allen, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor in connection with Jenifer's death, according to Mike Cox, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Two other passengers, Jenifer's friends William Allen McDonald and Joseph Wiley Robbins, sustained minor injuries and were treated at a San Marcos hospital, while Allen emerged unscathed.

The loss of Jenifer devastated her family, and George Strait, who had always been a private person, struggled deeply with the grief. Although he continued his music career, he chose to avoid the public spotlight for many years, unable to speak about the tragedy. However, in 2012, he opened up about the pain of losing his daughter in an interview with People. "We were blessed to have been able to spend 13 years with our beautiful daughter Jenifer," he shared.

In 2017, George briefly spoke about the trauma of Jenifer's death in an interview with , revealing that he had "just kind of shut down" after the accident. "I just didn't feel like talking about it, so I quit doing interviews," George admitted.

Despite the immense heartache, the Strait family found a way to honor Jenifer's memory. In 1987, George founded the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit created to support children's causes.