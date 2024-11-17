Home > Entertainment > Music Sundance Head Shot at His Ranch in Texas — What Happened and Is He OK? "I’m OK. I thought I was gonna die. I saw the light." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 17 2024, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sundancehead

Country music singer Sundance Head, born Jason Head, was shot in the stomach at his Texas ranch on Nov. 15, 2024, per TMZ. Sundance, who won Season 11 of The Voice (airing from Sept. 19, 2016, to Dec. 13, 2016), has remained active in the music industry with ongoing performances and projects.

His latest album, Starting Again, was released in September 2022, and he recently teased a new song on Instagram titled “The Grand Tour,” which will be featured on his upcoming album, The Road to Redemption. While Sundance’s music continues to captivate country fans, the shooting has left many wondering: What happened to him, and is he OK? Here’s everything we know about the incident.

Details on Sundance Head's shooting incident.

Sundance Head was hunting in the woods near his Texas ranch during the early evening hours of Nov. 15, 2024, when he accidentally discharged his firearm, resulting in a bullet striking him in the stomach. His agent, Trey Newman, told People that the incident occurred while Sundance was hunting alone around 4 to 4:30 p.m. local time. Since the accident, Sundance’s wife, Misty, has been keeping fans updated on his condition through posts on his Facebook account.

On Nov. 15, at 6:37 p.m. Sundance's wife shared an update on Facebook saying that she had arrived at the hospital and was able to confirm her husband was alive. "We have arrived at [the] hospital and just now physically put my eyes on him and heard his sweet voice. He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours." She added that their kids had gone in to visit him.

Sundance's wife also confirmed, "No internal damage was done by the bullet." Now that we know Sundance is OK, the next question is, how did the accident happen?

How did Sundance Head accidentally shoot himself?

Sundance had headed up to the ranch early, before "the boys" were scheduled to join him, and decided to go on a solo hunt. "It was not his rifle, and no, nobody shot him," Sundance's wife confirmed on Facebook. She explained that he was standing outside of his vehicle, reaching in to grab his .22. As he grabbed it, "the .22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off."

Sundance Head's hunting tent.

Misty said the incident happened so quickly "he could see the bullet dislodging." While she initially thought he had called 911 — and some reports mention that he did — he told her he "took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help." After about 10 cars passed, someone finally stopped to help him and called 911. However, she noted that he shared these details while "heavily medicated," so some aspects of the story might be unclear.

Sundance was then transported via helicopter to a hospital in Tyler, Texas. While surgery was initially mentioned, Misty later shared that "he will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet." The morning after the incident, Misty returned to Facebook to update fans, explaining that the three-hour ride home was rough as his meds were wearing off and he was bleeding through the dressings.

She added that had the bullet struck any higher or lower, it "would have been devastating." She also shared a photo of the shirt he was wearing and where the bullet struck him. Thankfully, Sundance is okay, and Misty thanked all the fans and supporters for their prayers, messages, and calls.

