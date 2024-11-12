Home > Entertainment > Music Colt Ford Hospitalized With Undisclosed Illness — Here's What We Know so Far Since his heart attack in April 2024, Colt Ford has faced several health setbacks. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 12 2024, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It seems country rap artist Colt Ford is facing yet another health setback. In November 2024, the singer-songwriter, born Jason Farris Brown, revealed that he had been hospitalized due to an undisclosed illness.

On November 10, Colt posted a video on Instagram where he appeared visibly unwell. In the clip, he addressed his fans, saying, "Well, hell. You start feeling better and the devil just don't stop messing with you." Here's what we know so far about Colt Ford's current health challenges.

Source: Mega

What happened to Colt Ford?

In the video shared on November 10, Colt Ford is seen lying in a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown, with his face visibly swollen. He explained that his illness began shortly after Jelly Roll invited him onstage during a November 7 performance in Indianapolis as part of the "Beautifully Broken" tour.

"Y'all keep the prayers coming," Colt wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "The Devil never Sleeps, but I am a Child Of God, so the devil can Kick Rocks."

A wave of support poured in from Colt Ford's family, friends, and fans, who flooded the comment section of his post with heartfelt messages. Many offered their well wishes, expressing hope for his swift recovery and reassuring him that he's in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Colt Ford suffered a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024.

On April 4, Colt Ford had a heart attack shortly after performing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row venue in Gilbert, Ariz. According to a press release obtained by People, the country rap artist was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., where doctors worked to stabilize him.

A representative later confirmed to the New York Post that Colt was transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he remained unconscious for nearly a week.

Colt Ford vividly recounted the frightening and life-altering ordeal during an interview on the Big D and Bubba Show on April 23. He shared that after his performance at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row venue, he walked back to his bus and, feeling completely normal, sent a quick "Hi, baby" text to his fiancée. But just moments later, Colt collapsed, and what followed would be a harrowing medical emergency.

Colt revealed to the hosts, per Fox 5 Atlanta, that he didn't regain consciousness until April 10 — nearly a week later. The days leading up to that moment remain a blur, as he has no memory of his time in Phoenix or even performing at the packed, sold-out show. He credited his close friend, country artist Brantley Gilbert, for being instrumental in ensuring that he got the life-saving care he desperately needed.