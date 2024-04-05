Home > Entertainment > Music Country-Rap Singer Colt Ford Suffered a Post-Show Heart Attack in Arizona — Details The country-rap singer had a heart attack after performing at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. By Brandon Charles Apr. 5 2024, Published 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Fans of country-rap singer Colt Ford may want to send their best wishes to the touring musician. Colt will most likely not be performing 32 currently scheduled concerts he has through August of 2024.

After battling eye cancer and being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis, Colt has experienced his health take a turn for the worse, this time with an unfortunate and very serious new issue.

Colt Ford health update: What happened to Colt Ford?

The musician suffered a heart attack after performing at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Ariz., on April 4, 2024. According to a press release, Colt is currently in the intensive care unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz. According to Arizona’s 9 News, Colt's spokesperson said updates on Colt’s condition will be posted to his website and social media channels. Colt's rep also told TMZ that the singer is in stable condition.

In a May 20, 2023 interview with Taste of Country, Colt opened up about his health struggles: “I've gotten in a lot better shape, and I just feel great. My life is in a great place. I'm getting married in October. I found my person. And I'm just as happy and excited as I've ever been about music, which is kind of hard to believe. I feel like I'm not even done making my best music.”

His most recent Instagram post features a healthy-looking Colt dancing in his chair after doing some gardening on Easter Sunday. He looks trimmer and more fit than concerts shots from 2023. Since it's his most recent post, fans are sending their well wishes for a speedy recovery on the post's comments.

How old is Colt Ford? He has led a life of variety.

Before launching a music career in his mid-30s, Colt — who was reportedly born Aug. 27, 1969, making him 54 years old — was a professional golfer. Once he traded in his irons for a gun-shaped mic stand, he found success in the country-meets-rap world. His debut album, Ride Through the Country, released Dec. 2, 2008, has sold over a million copies. The album included "Dirt Road Anthem," which was later covered by Brantley Gilbert for his record Halfway to Heaven and Jason Aldean for My Kinda Party. Both of those albums have also gone platinum.

Ford's fourth album, 2012’s Declaration of Independence, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Colt’s most recent album is 2023’s Must Be the Country, featuring guests Tracy Lawrence, Brantley Gilbert, Sam Grow, and Tracy Byrd. Colt has collaborated with multiple country and rap artists in his 15 year music career, including Jake Owen, Montgomery Gentry, John Michael Montgomery, Jamey Johnson, Adrian Young of No Doubt, Bone Crusher, and Jermaine Dupri among others.

Fans are hoping for the best for Colt.