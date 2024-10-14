Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships All About Brantley Gilbert's Wife, the Woman Who Gave Birth to Their Third Baby on a Tour Bus "I married the man who swore back in high school that we would," Amber wrote on her website. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 14 2024, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ambercochrangilbert

Country music singer Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber Cochran Gilbert have shared plenty of unforgettable moments throughout his career. But October 2024 brought an event that will forever top their list of wildest experiences. While Brantley was on stage during his latest tour, Amber went into labor — on the tour bus.

Brantley was pulled off stage right after starting his set, and soon after, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Brantley shared in an Instagram post on Oct. 13, 2024. Naturally, fans are curious about the badass woman who delivered a baby in the middle of her husband’s tour. Here’s everything we know about Amber.

Who is Brantley Gilbert's wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert?

According to Amber's Instagram, she’s a personal blogger and the founder and director of Arc Learning Academy, a hybrid homeschool group based in Jefferson, Ga. Established in 2023, the academy offers a flexible homeschool schedule, with students attending a traditional school structure just three days a week, according to the company’s Instagram page.

Amber previously worked as a teacher and holds a Bachelor of Science in middle grade education from the University of Georgia, as well as a Master’s Degree in family counseling from Liberty University, according to her website. She also shares that she was once a pageant girl but is now an athlete, with a particular love for athleisure wear, Nike being her favorite.

Amber also admits to having a "slight addiction" to cooking shows and networks (and really, who can blame her?). She proudly describes herself as "country, deep down into [her] bones."

Brantley Gilbert and his wife share three kids.

Brantley and Amber are the proud parents of three children. Their firstborn, Barrett, is 6 years old, and their daughter Braylen is 5. While the couple often shares photos of their kids on social media, they typically avoid showing full-face shots, likely to keep their identities private.

The couple welcomed their third child on the evening of Oct. 11, 2024, while Brantley was performing in Tupelo, Miss. Mid-performance, Brantley was pulled off stage for an emergency, Amber had gone into labor on the tour bus, which quickly became their baby’s birthplace thanks to the speedy delivery. Hey, it happens!

After the unexpected delivery, Brantley shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he was called off stage to be by his wife’s side as she bravely delivered their third baby, a son named Abram Howell Gilbert. In the post, Brantley wrote, "So last night might have been the craziest night of my life. Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget."

His post continued, "Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Miss. for showing us mad love and support, and most of all … Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you."