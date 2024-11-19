Home > Entertainment > Music Country Music Icon George Strait Is Reportedly "As Fit and Spry" as Someone in Their 30s "No one would ever guess he's in his 70s," an insider said of George Strait, adding that the singer is "as fit and spry as a 30-year-old." By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 19 2024, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Country music legend George Strait has had an illustrious career, earning his place as one of the best-selling artists in history. At 72 years old, he's widely recognized for pioneering the neotraditional country sound in the '80s and currently holds the record for the most number-one songs across all music charts, in any genre.

While he has countless career milestones, one of George's greatest achievements might be how well he's maintained his health over the years. With that said, keep scrolling to learn all about George Strait's health and how he's stayed in tip-top shape!

George Strait is in remarkable health for someone at 72 years old!

In June 2024, sources told Closer that George Strait has always prioritized his health, which likely explains why he looks great at 72 years old! The insider also emphasized that George could serve as a role model for younger country superstars, demonstrating how to live a clean, wholesome lifestyle.

"He's also getting raves for his amazingly youthful looks," the source said. "No one would ever guess he's in his 70s. He's as fit and spry as a 30-year-old, and that's because he eats right, gets plenty of lean protein and locally grown veggies, and he exercises regularly."

George's excellent health is also attributed to his active lifestyle, particularly when he's home on his Texas ranch. The insider explained that the "I Cross My Heart" singer spends much of his time "riding his horses every day when he can and that helps him to keep a positive attitude."