George Strait Is a Certified Country Music Superstar — Details on His Net Worth

Country music legend George Strait has been a household name for decades, and it's easy to see why, wouldn't you agree? With a career that spans over 30 years, the "King of Country" has managed to stay on top, even as new artists and subgenres come and go. It's no easy feat, but George's timeless talent, iconic sound, and superstar persona have kept him relevant through it all!

With countless hits, record-breaking albums, and a career that shows no signs of slowing down, it's natural that fans are always curious about his life outside the spotlight. So, one question that comes up time and time again is: What is George Strait's net worth? Well, we've done some digging, and here's what we've discovered!

What is George Strait's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, George Strait's net worth currently stands at an astounding $300 million. Quite impressive, don't you think? Well, as the King of Country and one of the best-selling artists of all time, it’s no surprise!

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) ranks George as the 12th best-selling album artist in the United States, having sold 70 million records domestically and more than 120 million worldwide. His impressive achievements include 20 multi-platinum albums (over 2 million copies), 33 platinum albums (over 1 million copies), and 24 gold albums (over 500,000 copies).

George Strait Country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer Net worth: $300 million George Strait, aka the "King of Country," is an American country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and is credited for pioneering the neotraditional country style in the 1980s. Birthdate: May 18, 1952 Birthplace: Poteet, Texas Mother: Doris Jean Couser (1930-2010) Father: John Byron Strait Sr. (1922-2013) Siblings: John "Buddy" Jr. (1950–2009) and Pency Marriages: Norma Strait ​(m. 1971) Children: Jenifer (b. 1972-1986) and George Harvey Strait Jr. (b. 1981)

As of now, George still holds the record for the most No. 1 albums in country music history, and he’s second only to Elvis Presley and The Beatles in total No. 1 albums across all genres. He also boasts the record for the most No. 1 singles, with 60 and counting.

Now, his wealth isn't just from record sales — George has set numerous records for concert attendance. His tours, along with merchandise sales, contribute significantly to his income. Even with relatively few tour dates, he rakes in impressive earnings — such as $15 million from just 18 shows in 2005.

His "Cowboy Rides Away" tour in 2012, announced as his final tour, broke records, including the highest-grossing single-show concert at over $18 million from a performance in Arlington, Texas. That show also set a new attendance record, drawing over 100,000 fans, surpassing the Rolling Stones for the highest attendance at an indoor concert.

Beyond music, George has lucrative endorsements with brands like Wrangler Jeans' National Patriot program for wounded veterans, Justin Boots, Resistol cowboy hats, Garia luxury golf carts, and Codigo Tequila. Of course, these partnerships further contribute to his massive fortune.