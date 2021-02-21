Here's Why People Are Saying You Shouldn't Google "What Dinosaur Has 500 Teeth"

Practical jokes/gags have varying levels of humor, but some people mistake "hate" for "edge." There's a big difference between saying something because you're struggling with a personal topic or issue and are trying to make a great point/punchline out of that struggle, and just attempting to say something that's mean because you want to try and justify having an awful personality.

This trending internet gag — which asks folks "what dinosaur has 500 teeth?" — falls into the latter category.