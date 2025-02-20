NFL Franchise Tags Can Mean Serious Payouts for Some Players, but Not All Tags Are Equal Non-exclusive tags carry the most value. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 20 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/NFL

It's no secret that the average NFL player's salary has increased over the years. This breakdown posted to Reddit's r/nfl sub gives a more granular look at salary caps between 1994 and 2024, with clear delineations as to what these caps amount to adjusted for inflation (in 1994 dollars).

A big reason why these increases have occurred is due to a growing number of fans and players' agents negotiating for larger contracts. Franchise tags play a part in these salaries, but what does it mean in the league?

What does a franchise tag mean in the NFL?

ESPN explains the fundamental purpose behind a franchise tag. It's "a tool that NFL teams can use to keep their best players from leaving in free agency. If a player is tagged, they receive a one-year tender." Furthermore, the sports publication explains that there are three fundamental types of tags that all come with different stipulations.

First, there's the non-exclusive tag, which "is the most common type of tag." The way it works is as follows: Players with this tag can accept an offer from another team. Next, the player's original team (the one they're currently on and thinking of leaving) can match the offer from the rival NFL organization.

Being able to franchise tag the same player in back to back seasons to prevent the player from going into free agency because you don’t have the money to pay market value is scummy and should be banned in the NFL. https://t.co/fCpEm0rgMy — Alec (@YeahImAlec) February 17, 2025 Source: X | @YeahImAlec

Or, they can instead receive two first-round draft picks in the following year's draft if the athlete does choose to leave the squad. Second, there are exclusive tags, which effectively keep players bound to the team they're currently on.

Agents aren't allowed to search for greener salary pastures with other squads, which benefits the original team greatly. Lastly, there are transition tags, which are the direct opposite of the aforementioned franchise tag. Players can entertain offers from other teams.

ESPN reported the tag values as such: QUARTERBACKS: $41,325,000 non-exclusive), $35,267,000 (transition)

RUNNING BACKS: $11,951,000 (non-exclusive), $9,765,000 (transition)

WIDE RECEIVERS: $25,693,000 (non-exclusive), $22,523,000 (transition)

TIGHT ENDS: $14,241,000 (non-exclusive), $12,069,000 (transition)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: $25,156,000 (non-exclusive), $22,745,000 (transition)

Their original team only has the right to match the other squad's offer and if they don't, then the player can depart and the OG franchise they're leaving won't be getting any first-round draft picks. There are a number of reasons as to why franchise tags were created in the first place. They ensure that teams with established talent can keep these marquee athletes.

In the world of pro sports, athletes often become the face of a franchise if they perform exceptionally well, and depending on how obsessed with a sport an area is, a prominent figure in the city and/or state that they play for.

If Tee Higgins gets the franchise tag and stays with the Bengals how high are you willing to draft him?📝



Going as WR-13 on Underdog at the 2-3 turn currently 🔑



pic.twitter.com/gKdTlwNHYM — PlayerProfiler NOW+ (@Profiler_Now) February 17, 2025 Source: X | @Profiler_Now

How much can players hope to earn on a tag?

This amount varies for various positions and whether or not it's a non-exclusive or transition tag, with the former netting players more money. Non-exclusive tags are worth the top five salaries of a position in the NFL from the last five years. Transition tags carry the average of the top 10 salaries of a specific position.

DEFENSIVE ENDS: $24,727,000 (non-exclusive), $20,769,000 (transition)

DEFENSIVE TACKLES: $23,468,000 (non-exclusive), $18,934,000 (transition)

LINEBACKERS: $27,050,000 (non-exclusive), $22,612,000 (transition)

CORNERBACKS: $20,357,000 (non-exclusive), $17,198,000 (transition)

SAFETIES: $19,626,000 (non-exclusive), $15,598,000 (transition)

KICKERS/PUNTERS: $6,459,000 (non-exclusive), $5,830,000 (transition)