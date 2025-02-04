What Does the Nine Star American Flag Mean on United States Government Websites? People believe the U.S. government changed the flag on government websites. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 4 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons/

At a time when President Donald Trump is implementing numerous potential changes to the United States government, people became aware of nine stars on American flags on official government websites. This is, of course, in stark contrast to the actual American flag, which features 50 stars and 13 stripes. So what does a nine star flag mean in the U.S.? The American people have some concerns.

The biggest worry among some on social media is that, because of what they perceived as a different flag on government websites, those in charge at the top with Trump are enacting yet another change in the country. But there are others who have pointed out the reason behind the nine star flags online and what other nine star flags mean that are designed in a different style.

What does a nine star flag mean?

A classic nine star flag, which is designed in the same way of the standard American flag, features nine stars in a circle. It was used as a Confederate First National flag and it can be found today flown by those who believe in the meaning behind the Confederate army. Many associate flags like this with celebrating slavery, oppression in the south, and Southern heritage overall. But the flag seen in U.S. government websites is different from the nine stars places in a circle in the corner of this flag.

Why do U.S. government websites appear to have flags with nine stars?

Seemingly overnight, Americans suddenly noticed that flags on some official government websites showed nine stars on images of the American flag instead of 50. Some took this to be a sign of Trump's beliefs and support for some, but not all, of the American people. A user on Instagram shared that the reason behind the three lines of three stars each on the flag on government websites has to do with website layout and nothing more.

Anyone else notice that official .gov websites now have a pop-up displaying the Civil War era flag…only instead of the 34, 35, or 36 star flag flown by the Union, this variation o my has nine (9) stars…



I wonder why??? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/bPf1yZCeDE — Chris Towler (@blkprofcct) February 3, 2025

According to her in an Instagram Reel, a graphic of an American flag with 50 individual stars just wouldn't fit on most government websites without being incredibly hard to see. She even went back to view previous versions of government websites from when former President Joe Biden was in office and she shared screenshots to show the nine star flag was present at that time as well.

But, because the other nine star American flag is associated with oppression and racism, some social media users have still expressed concern about what the nine star flag means. On one TikTok video of a user's concern for the nine star flag, another user commented, "Hi, OK this is scary."

Another user commented, "When these things start to happen I think of all the Black men who voted for him because Hell no a woman's place is in the kitchen."