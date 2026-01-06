If You Graduate from College, Your Friend Might Say "Bravo Zulu" — But What Does It Mean? A red flag and a flag displaying black, red, yellow, and blue will be crossed and held in the air to signal other ships. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 6 2026, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Simon Infanger via Unsplash

Military lingo is like an entirely different language. And of course, that's not for nothing. The hope is that military lingo streamlines the communication process, while also making it second nature for people who need to understand it at the same time it confuses those who don't need to understand. The military alphabet, while used colloquially, is a good example of how military lingo works its way into the common lexicon and becomes an everyday phrase for civilians.

If you do something remarkable, your military friend might say, "Bravo Zulu!" But they aren't exactly saying "Bravo." At least, that's not all they're saying. Here's what we know about what the phrase actually means and where it came from.

What does "Bravo Zulu" mean?

Just for a quick refresher, the military alphabet is comprised of short words that represent each letter, in order to avoid things being misheard over radio communications. A is represented by "Alpha," B is "Bravo," and so on.

So what does it mean when someone tells you "Bravo Zulu" after you've done something good? According to We Are the Mighty, it simply means "Well done." Used to congratulate soldiers for completing an assignment, or anything that someone has accomplished, it's a verbal pat on the back.

The phrase is used on naval ships as part of a 68-flag system that can be used to signal messages from afar. In order to signal "Bravo Zulu," WAtM notes that a red flag and a flag displaying black, red, yellow, and blue are crossed and held in the air to signal other ships, "Well done."

How did "Bravo Zulu" come to mean "Well done"?

But how do you get from "Well done" to "Bravo Zulu"? According to War History Online, the standardized message comes from the Allied Naval Signal Book (ACP 175), writing, "ACP 175 was adopted after NATO was created in 1949 and served as an international naval signal code."

Prior to the adoption of the standardized code in 1949, different parts of the Navy used different signals, which was confusing and detrimental to communication. War History adds, "The ACP 175 uses a system of letters and numbers represented by flags. The B-signals were originally called Administrative signals, which dealt with more miscellaneous matters. The very last signal on the Administrative page was 'BZ,' which meant 'Well done.'”

Like many military phrases, it likely makes the most sense when used in context. The phrase has found its way into common speech, and you can occasionally spot someone offering a "Bravo Zulu" online. Generally, however, the phrase is used to praise military actions and the soldiers who complete them.