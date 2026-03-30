If You Aren't Gen Alpha or Gen Z, You Might Not Know What "Call Your Uber" Means We can all thank the youngest generation on social media for this one. By Chrissy Bobic Updated March 30 2026, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@imforgod.quotes1; @secrettvaleria; @joymcclees

Nothing makes you feel old quite like hearing a new phrase on TikTok and having zero clue about what the heck it means. And now, some millennials can join in on being out of the loop. Because the apparently Gen Alpha-created phrase "call your Uber" is popping up on the social media platform, and people of various age brackets are asking what it means. Some people also believe that Gen Z is also behind it.

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It’s not uncommon for TikTok users to take a new trending phrase or word and run with it. But for "call your Uber," some people want to know how to use it properly so they, too, can get in on the fun. No one wants to feel as old as we really are, especially when it comes to social media. So, what does "call your Uber" mean? We have all the details.

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What does "call your Uber" mean?

According to Mr. Lindsay on TikTok, "call your Uber" was invented by some middle school kids who needed a new way to jokingly insult each other. Well, sort of. The content creator frequently makes videos about the news slang terms and phrases he hears from his middle school students, and now, "call your Uber" is one of them.

"Call your Uber is a phrase that I've heard kids starting to use in the last couple of weeks," Mr. Lindsay says. "And it's always directed at somebody who's either being annoying or doing something unwanted." He goes on to explain that "call your Uber" is another way to tell someone to stop what they're doing or saying, to leave, or to chill out, and he even advises parents to use that phrase for their kids if their kids are being particularly annoying.

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In the comments under another TikTok about the "call your Uber" trending phrase, some users shared that they've seen variations of it using another ride service company, Lyft. "I seen someone say 'call your Lyft just in case your Uber don't come," someone commented. Another added, "And call yo Lyft too just in case Uber cancels." If you're still a little iffy on what "call your Uber" means, though, you aren't alone.

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According to one user on TikTok who is likely part of the Gen Z or Gen Alpha crowd, she didn't even know what it meant until someone explained it to her. She shared in the comments of her video that she thought it was a way to say something positive, like, "You're invited, I'm calling your Uber." Really, all you need to know is that if someone is annoying you or you need to do a reset of someone acting ridiculous, tell them to call their Uber.

@bluefranklin Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and Millennials. Three generations, three different sets of slang. Welcome to my Ted Talk 🧐 ♬ original sound - Blue Franklin

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There are other Gen Alpha and Gen Z slang terms on TikTok.

TikTok words and phrases come and go pretty quickly, and some stay for longer than others. But it's all cyclical. In a video about how different trending phrases repeat themselves in different ways across generations, a user explains that the "six-seven" trend for Gen Alpha is really the "69" trend that millennials went gaga for once upon a time.