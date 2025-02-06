Social Media Loves Coming up With New and Interesting Ways to Insult Women — Like Chuzz on TikTok "Greetings or salutations, huzz." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 6 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@chitteddonu

It really feels like slang is getting out of control, and the internet is entirely to blame. Actually, social media is the real culprit here. Once upon a time, there were agreed-upon words that the youth dreamt up in order to separate them from their elders. Because they communicated via in-person hangouts or, God forbid, the telephone, the birth of these newfangled phrases was quite limited. For example, the 1960s gave rise to colorful sayings like "far out" or "groovy." That's mostly it!

When social media started enriching and ruining our lives equally, it was suddenly far easier to communicate. Sadly it was also much easier to insult people. And with that, the youngsters started throwing out new words at a rate that would put Superman to shame. Was that reference too old? That's OK! With that in mind, let's dig into the meaning of the word chuzz which is tearing through TikTok, and all who receive it.

What is the meaning behind chuzz on TikTok? First we start with huzz.

We're going to let one of TikTok's finest break down the latest in a slew of new words that honestly make us want to have a breakdown of our own. Mr. Lindsay, who goes by @mr_lindsay_sped on the app, is the bridge between the kids and the older folks. He describes himself as the "OG Student Translator Teacher/ Comedian," and we thank Mr. Lindsay for his service.

Before we get into chuzz, we have to tackle its origin story: huzz. It was first coined by a streamer named Kai Cenat, who has been using it since 2023. "The way that he uses it has left the live stream and entered the lingo of the middle schoolers and high schoolers of today," said Mr. Lindsay. It really took off in November 2024 when groups of people were filming themselves walking up to girls while saying, "Greetings or salutations, huzz." This can't be good, and it's not.

Unfortunately, huzz is the new hos. "In its most innocent form, meaning it's a kid who doesn't really understand what they're saying, it's used to reference a group of girls," Mr. Lindsay says. To no one's surprise, most kids are using this in a derogatory fashion.

So, what does chuzz mean?

Huzz has taken on a life of its own as people started using gruzz, to refer to a group of older people, and bruzz, for a group of bros. They also introduced chuzz to the chat. Chuzz is a combination of "chopped" and "huzzed." This begs the question, what is chopped?