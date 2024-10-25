Home > FYI "Huzz" Is a Slang Term That Could Get You in Trouble If You're Not Careful "Anything for the huzz." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 25 2024, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@worldofslides; @idkleavemealone0

We admit it — for anyone over the age of 15, TikTok slang can be incredibly difficult to keep up with these days. Words have always evolved over time, but it seems that in the digital age, young people are inventing new lingo at lightning speeds. From "glazing" to "grippy," it can sometimes feel like the youth is speaking another language entirely.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest slang taking over the internet is "huzz," and you may have seen it on your For You Page. But what does the term actually mean? Careful, it could be offensive.

Source: tiktok/@heylookitstriple

Article continues below advertisement

What does "huzz" mean on TikTok?

You may have seen this term used before, and it typically shows up in a lot of the same context: Impressing the huzz, doing things for the huzz, blending in with the huzz. But what the heck are the huzz?! Well, it's actually quite simple. "Huzz" is basically a new way of saying "hoes," or "w---es," in reference to women — typically young women.

And just like the term "hoes," it can be used in an offensive manner to degrade or generalize women, which is why some aren't too fond of the new slang.

Article continues below advertisement

If you see someone on your For You Page doing something "for the huzz," it typically means that they're going out of their way to impress or get the attention of the women around them, perhaps in a fashion uncharacteristic of their usual behavior. Recently, a clip of Kai Cenat went viral for his use of the term on stream, teaching his friend how to say the slang.

Article continues below advertisement

However, while the generally agreed-upon meaning is "hoes," a few sources online will give you a different answer — and it's up to context clues to tell you which version someone is using.

"Huzz" can have a few meanings.

According to web sources like Urban Dictionary, "huzz" can mean a few different things. Aside from "hoes," it can also apparently refer to a shivering sensation one gets after taking a shot, smoking weed, or anything else that induces a strong, sudden feeling.

Article continues below advertisement

The site also claims that the word "huzz" can be used as a portmanteau of "high" and "buzzed," used to describe being crossfaded, or under the influence of both drugs and alcohol simultaneously. Or, similarly, it can also be used to describe being only slightly high — like the equivalent of being "buzzed" off of alcohol.