'Marvel Rivals' CC Nerf Has Players Mad About Changes — Here's Why "Instead of fixing the actual problem which is that too many characters have CC, the just make it useless." By Ivy Griffith Published April 17 2026, 7:33 a.m. ET Source: Marvel Entertainment

When learning to play online PvP (player vs player) games like Marvel Rivals, you have to almost learn an entire new language. Acronyms and shortcuts rule the airwaves as players voice chat and exchange (often heated) banter. But what does it all mean?

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An April 2026 update pushed something called "CC" to the front of conversations surrounding Marvel Rivals, and it begs the question: What does "CC" mean? Here's what we know about the acronym and why people are so mad about the changes to the game involving CC.

Source: Marvel Entertainment

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What does "CC" mean in "Marvel Rivals'?

First, to get it out of the way, "CC" stands for "Crowd Control." According to the Marvel Rivals Wiki, "In Marvel Rivals, there are many abilities that inflict Crowd Control (CC) effects, disabling others from moving or acting in any shape or form until their power runs out or is disabled by an outside source. Some characters have immunities to these abilities, typically indicated by a golden health bar outline."

To give an example, one Reddit user explained, "It stops them from moving/attacking, other abilities that would fall into the category would be Venom's frenzied arrival, it applies a knock-up effect etc." Those abilities include those that disrupt other players like freezing, pulling, knock back/up, and stuns.

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In other words, if you're a character with CC abilities and you find yourself surrounded, CC abilities will literally allow you to disrupt them and get "control" of the crowd. Of course, it can't be too powerful.

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What does "EOMM" mean in 'Marvel Rivals'?

And an April 2026 update to the game dialed the CC abilities back a notch, leading to some robust debate online. When Season 7.5 was released, there were some notable changes. A move called "tenacity" can now undo CC abilities, rendering them useless in some situations.

And players aren't exactly thrilled. On TikTok, multiple creators have come out and complained that the CC abilities have been "nerfed," making some characters almost unplayable. In response to a comment that claimed this "nerfing" would make playing a tank easier, one user replied, "'Make tanking a lot easier' yet just said that Rogue's combo is f--king useless now."

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One user mused, "It’s a great addition to the game, but they definitely have to rework this because there’s no reason that Hulk shouldn’t be able to juggle, and Rogue can’t even get off a full combo." Another added, "They ruined Spider, Hulk, Thing, Thor, and Roque bro. We tank mains were complaining about CC, but making half the roaster unplayable ain't good."