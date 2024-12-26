What Does "Charizarding" Mean? This NSFW Term Merges Pokémon and Intimacy He then flaps his arms and tells his partner, "You don't have enough badges to train me!" By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 26 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

When it comes to internet slang, things can get a little weird. Terms that seem innocent enough suddenly have you reaching for the eye bleach on TikTok, and terms you thought would be inappropriate turn out to be wholesome and heartwarming. Of course, context does matter.

Article continues below advertisement

One term that merges the world of Pokémon with the world of sexual intimacy is most definitely along the lines of the former. Here's what we know about the term "charizarding," what it means, and why you should probably be very careful about the company you're keeping if you bring the term out in conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "charizarding" mean?

When it comes to the world of Pokémon, it's almost always wholesome. The Japanese anime focuses on young trainers capturing animal-like Pokémon and training them to battle one another, although not to the death. It may sound a little brutal, but the plot lines are often happy and the bad guy almost never wins. However, in some corners of the internet, one particular Pokémon, Charizard, has been turned into a raunchy sex move.

According to Urban Dictionary, "charizarding" is when a male partner lights the pubic hair of a female partner on fire, then uses his semen to put the flames out. But the move isn't complete until he flaps his arms and tells her, "You don't have enough badges to train me."

Article continues below advertisement

And yes, we'll explain. Charizard is a starter Pokémon with a flame tail, and flame attacks are his modus operandi. He also has wings and resembles a small orange dragon. The flames are supposed to represent the attack of an untrained Charizard, while the flapping represents the mischievous Pokémon's wings. By saying, "You don't have enough badges to train me," the male partner is essentially chalking his "flame attack" up to being an unruly and untamed Charizard.

Article continues below advertisement

The internet is both horrified and fascinated by the term.

Most people are equally horrified and intrigued when they find out the meaning behind the term. On TikTok, a few creators have filmed themselves explaining what it means. And in the comments, people's reactions are varied from horrified to obsessed and everything in between.

In one comment section, one user joked, "I've got to try that now." Another chastised himself for wanting to learn new things, writing, "Should've stayed curious."

Article continues below advertisement

Another mused, "And what happens if you just don't have enough to put it out? Do you try again?" Another person questioned the mechanics and wondered what the backup plan would be if the male partner missed. Most of the comments, however, are of people tagging friends with whom they can now share their growing knowledge.