If You're Wondering What "Clock That Tea" Even Means, You're Not Alone

In our species' never-ending quest to feel special, human beings will go through some insane lengths to feel more than ordinary. Some folks will create new technologies and push the boundaries of science and medicine, allowing us to accomplish tasks and extend our lives beyond what was once thought possible.

Others create new colloquialisms and rephrase long-standing nomenclature, which you've probably seen while browsing through social media. A lot of this new verbiage can be hard to follow or comprehend, like "clock that tea." If you've ever wondered what it means, we've got you covered.

What does "clock that tea" mean?

You probably have come across several memes involving Kermit the Frog sipping a hot cup of boiled leaf water. These are usually associated with people sharing their take on a particular subject. Often, it's used as an illusory depiction of someone taking a swig of a drink in a somewhat condescending fashion, often accompanied with the phrase "but that's none of my business."

The main takeaway from this is that the subject in question here, a green Muppet frog, is engaging in gossip, aka, "tea." What's the "tea" on a situation? I.e., what's the gossip or inside scoop that you heard. For instance, during the whole Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively scandal, there was so much "tea" it was hard to keep track of all of it.

Urban Dictionary defines "tea" as "the best kind of gossip." So where do clocks come in? Again, we refer to Urban Dictionary as one of the root usages for the word. "Clock" is used as a verb, and it's shorthand for being able to effectively call out someone or something.

The website states that it's particularly used in the drag community. I.e, when someone is "clocked" the imperfections in their makeup, garb, clothing, act, etc. are "clocked" by someone else, ruining whatever aesthetic they were initially going for.

Furthermore, it can be more broadly used to "regard an act or object" or as a physical act of violence, i.e., "hitting a person." It can also be used as an alternative way of just saying that you saw something. Which brings us to the definition of "clock that tea."

"clock that tea!!" "Clock it!" CLOCK INTO YOUR JOB GIRL pic.twitter.com/kfLEmUEHkO — 🏎️ 🏁 sam ʚˆ𐃷ˆɞ (@kkoti_tokki) August 4, 2024 Source: X | @kkoti_tokki

According to WikiHow, it basically is a way of calling attention to a particular subject or bit of gossip or insider information someone has on a matter. "The expression lightheartedly calls out or exposes someone for something they’re trying to hide, or to emphasize and agree with what someone has just said," the website states.

Moreover, the same article on the subject writes that "clocking" someone is to highlight or expose a trait or something that they did that they are trying to hide away from others. You could have "clocked" something about their appearance that they were trying to hide.

i'm waiting for it, that clock tea, i gag it pic.twitter.com/dYrJo72hso — adam (@adam_michaelo) April 18, 2025 Source: X | @adam_michaelo