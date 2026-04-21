Here's What "Code Mermaid" Means on Planes (and How Serious It Is for Passengers) No one wants to hear "code mermaid" about themselves on a plane. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 21 2026, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Whether you're a frequent flyer, you only occasionally take a plane for trips, or you are a flight attendant, chances are, you've heard special codes used by the crew regardless of which airline you're using. So, when it comes to these special code phrases and words, what does "code mermaid" mean on a plane?

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It's one of the less common phrases that a flight attendant might say to another, and it's not as serious as a warning about a dangerous passenger. However, it's also not something you want to hear said about you. Code mermaid is all about passenger courtesy, and the next time you hear it, you'll want to keep an eye out for which passenger is being talked about.

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What does "code mermaid" mean on a plane?

According to Forbes, code mermaid or even just "mermaid" is used to describe a passenger who spreads out across two or more seats to prevent other passengers from sitting near them. As in, they are spread out like a mermaid lying across the seats. Of course, if their seat is assigned to them and there isn't another available seat on the plane, the mermaid passenger can't really do anything about snagging the seats next to them.

But if it's a flight where there are more empty seats available, and a passenger finds a couple of solo unclaimed seats, they might spread out across the seats. In those cases, a flight attendant could refer to them as a mermaid or mention code mermaid to another crew member. Luckily, it's not a scary or even serious code, but it's still one to be aware of for passengers.

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You also don't want to hear anyone call you a mermaid on a flight. Kolin Jones, founder and CEO of Amalfi Jets and a pilot himself, told Travel & Leisure, "From my understanding, this is a slang term among the flight crew or flight attendants to describe passengers who take up more space during the flight in their seat or are 'manspreading.'"

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Flight attendants use other special codes on airplanes.

Another not so serious code on planes includes "code yellow," which means someone is sick, which lets flight attendants know to keep an eye on that passenger. There's also "pan-pan," which is code for letting other crew members know there is an issue onboard or with the plane, but that it isn't detrimental to everyone's safety.

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According to a TikTok about other code words and phrases used by flight attendants, a user explains that flight attendants might call each other L1, L2, R1, or R2. These are in reference to the area of the plane they are each assigned. She also says that the Code "BOB" means "best onboard," and it's used to describe the best passenger on the plane in terms of manners, courtesy, and just being an all around decent person during the flight.