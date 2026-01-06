Anyone Can Strap on a G-String to Tan Their Cheeks, but What Does the "G" Stand For? Loincloths are the earliest predecessor of this particular piece of clothing. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 6 2026, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @notlizzyshh

If you've ever wanted to get a tan, but feared getting unsightly tan lines, you've probably considered at one time or another just wearing a G-string. The versatile little scraps of underwear or bathing suits can be both aesthetic and functional.

But whether you're a fan of using the G-string or not, you might wonder: What exactly does the "G" mean in G-string? The answer might actually surprise you.

What does the "G" mean in G-string?

G-strings look a little confusing if you've never tried one on, but never fear; they work basically like thongs. If you can figure out which end is up and which one faces forward, you're golden. But why do they call them "G-strings"?

And the short answer is: We don't actually know. There are multiple theories about why it might be so, but no definitive answer. However, one of the most popular theories centers on an old undergarment called a girdle, or even a garter belt. It's possible using these items in unconventional ways, even removing the straps to turn into an early form of G-strings, is where the name originates.

Straight Dope muses that the name comes from an old term for a horsewhip, which would make sense if you compare the thickness of a G-string to a horse whip. But even so, it all remains speculation. So you can dream up your own definition for G-string, whatever that might be.

Where do thongs come from?

If you're a little scandalized by the amount of skin shown by people wearing thongs and G-strings, you may be surprised to learn that they have been around for a long time. According to Women's Wear Daily, loincloths are the earliest predecessor of this particular piece of clothing. They were popular among the court of King Tut, who ruled Egypt from 1333 B.C. to 1324 B.C.

But our modern thongs, as we know them, made a resurgence in the 1930s. According to WWD, New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia ordered the city’s nude dancers to cover their most private parts during the 1939 World’s Fair, and thongs were the resulting choice. In order to cover as little as possible, they only needed a cloth to cover their private parts and their rear, for which the G-string is a perfect fit.

In the 1940s, French underwear and lingerie were making it into the United States. But thongs were still considered scandalous, even as people began making use of lacy underthings. But as World War II came to an end, women welcoming their soldiers home were desperate for ways to attract their menfolk, so they turned to things like G-strings and thongs. It seemed to work, and the items started gaining slow popularity.