The Hozier Yell Is All Over TikTok, but What Is the Sound Meant to Represent? The Hozier Yell accompanies inspirational moments on TikTok. By Joseph Allen Published March 14 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Among the many ways that TikTok has changed the world around us, one of the most surprising is the way it has brought popularity to a wide variety of different songs. Many of the songs that trend on TikTok aren't even necessarily new, but they're either so catchy or represent a certain vibe so well that they become almost irresistible.

Article continues below advertisement

One recent example of this is the Hozier Yell, which became incredibly common on the platform in early March. Here's what it means and where it came from.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Hozier Yell on TikTok?

The Hozier Yell is a snippet from the song "Northern Attitude," which Hozier duets on with Noah Kahan. Specifically, the sound is from a particularly inspirational moment in the song when Hozier lets out an extended harmonic yell that fits in perfectly with the building chords. The moment has been used to back moments of inspiration or awe in various videos, from people flying through the air on a bungee chord in a jungle to rowing through amazing vistas in a boat.

Clearly, the Hozier Yell is a sound that is meant to signify amazement and hope. It's a noise people use to inspire one another and to soundtrack their feats of awe and wonder. The song will likely fade away from popularity in the near future, but it's had a pretty central moment on TikTok as people use it to show off some of the coolest things they've ever done.

Article continues below advertisement

The Noah Kahan and Hozier song being sampled is a year old.

In classic TikTok fashion, "Northern Attitude" is not actually a new song. It was released in 2024, but somebody found that Hozier Yell, attached it to a particularly affecting clip, and a bunch of other people decided to run with it. You should never underestimate the power of a good hook, even if Hozier's yell isn't even really the most important thing about the song when you listen to the whole thing.

Article continues below advertisement

In isolation, though, it sounds like one of the most inspirational noises you've ever heard. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the whole song isn't bad either, although it might be a slight letdown if all you've ever heard is one of its best moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Hozier is not selling out stadiums like Taylor Swift, he's no stranger to having a viral hit. "Take Me To Church," was the song that launched him to prominence, and while it predates TikTok, it became a massive hit. Noah Kahan, meanwhile, has had some viral sensations of his own, including "Stick Season," which had its own moment on TikTok soon after its release.