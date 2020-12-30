If You've Seen "IBFS" Around on TikTok, Here's What That Means

There are many new terms and phrases we've had to learn over the past few years. With the addition of social media, we're exposed to a lot more than before. This means new vernacular and words we've never heard before. If you're not sure of what something means and you've had to look it up, you're not alone. Confused and want to know what "IBFS" means on TikTok ? We've got you.

What does "IBFS" mean on TikTok?

There are so many abbreviations that have developed over the past several decades. Most of these because we don't like having to write out the common phrases we say. Other times we want to keep things a little mysterious, or it's just cuter.

We're not sure what the reason was for shortening "IBFS." Maybe it was a combination of all those reasons. But, it's all over TikTok now, and if you're not sure what it means, you're not the only one. It's a little confusing because, really, there are two different meanings.

"IBFS" either means "internet best friends" or "internet boyfriends," much like the term "BFF" means "best friends forever." The term was first coined back in 2017. Still, given the interesting year, we've had in 2020, it's skyrocketed in popularity since many of us have to get creative in talking to our special partner, boyfriend, or best friend.

There has been a huge influx of people who've had to continue dating through the pandemic, meaning they've had to take their dates digital. And thank goodness for social media like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, which allow people to video chat with each other privately in a similar way to dating in real life. There's also been an influx of people using programs like Zoom and Google Meet to get to know someone.