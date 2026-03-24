U.S. Treasury Declares Country "Insolvent" — Here's What It Means and Why It's a Big Deal "Total federal obligations would now exceed $136.2 trillion — roughly five times U.S. annual GDP." By Ivy Griffith Published March 24 2026, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @bannedforthe6thtime, @draytonnay

There are topics about the United States that citizens keep track of. Voting rights, foreign conflicts, and laws that concern day-to-day life are among them. However, it's fair to say that most people don't spend a lot of mental energy on the national debt and the country's budget. That's a topic often reserved for people who have a keen interest in politics or economics, or those who are elected to manage those topics. But in March 2026, the U.S. Treasury made a stunning declaration that all Americans should pay attention to.

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The United States is now insolvent. It's a stunning admission with far-reaching implications that was mostly ignored in the media until one news outlet grabbed hold of the story. But what exactly does it mean? Here's what you need to know and why it's such a big deal.

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What does it mean that the U.S. is "insolvent"?

To say that the nation is insolvent means that, essentially, the United States cannot meet its financial obligations, according to Cornell University. This would be like a household that makes $50,000 annually having a yearly financial obligation of over $1.55 million. When you put it in terms like that, it's daunting to imagine fulfilling all of your obligations with such a massive shortfall. And this is what the United States is facing. Yet the dire announcement went nearly unnoticed. That is, until Fortune dropped the bomb with an appropriately dramatic headline: "The Treasury just declared the U.S. insolvent. The media missed it."

In the article, the outlet noted, "The government’s consolidated balance sheet position, excluding the SOSI, deteriorated by nearly $2.07 trillion between FY 2024 and FY 2025, reaching a staggering negative $41.72 trillion. Total liabilities are now nearly eight times the value of reported assets. The largest drivers were a $2 trillion increase in federal debt and interest payable (now $30.33 trillion) and a $438.8 billion increase in federal employee and veteran benefits payable (now $15.47 trillion)."

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What exactly does that mean? It means that our reach exceeds our grasp financially. To the tune of trillions. The way we keep the country running, our obligations to entitlement programs and defense, among other things, are at risk of having no funding. Or, of course, we can borrow more. If any other country is willing to lend to us in an era of instability helmed by President Donald Trump, who is famous for reneging on financial obligations. Lending to the United States may no longer be appealing to some of our biggest financial partners.

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Why does it matter that the United States is insolvent?

And it's a big deal. A really big deal. But the numbers released by the Treasury Department are even more dire than the balance sheets suggest, because those numbers don't include off-balance sheet items, funding programs like Medicare. When you include those items, things are even worse.

Fortune reports, "The off-balance-sheet picture is even more alarming. The 75-year unfunded social insurance obligation surged by $10.1 trillion in a single year, rising from $78.3 trillion in FY 2024 to $88.4 trillion in FY 2025." They report, "The Treasury’s Statement of Long-Term Fiscal Projections shows the 75-year fiscal gap widening from 4.3 percent of GDP in FY 2024 to 4.7 percent in FY 2025."

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This means that "If the $88.4 trillion in 75-year off-balance-sheet obligations were added to the $47.8 trillion in official balance sheet liabilities, total federal obligations would now exceed $136.2 trillion — roughly five times U.S. annual GDP." So, is all hope lost? No, but turning the ship around requires aggressive action by members of Congress who seem determined to gaze at their navels and do little.

Among options is a bipartisan bill titled H.R. 3289, or the Fiscal Commission Act, sponsored by Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA), and 41 co-sponsors. It requires Congress to make some hard decisions rather than kicking the can down the road.

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