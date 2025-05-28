What Does "Sharking" Mean on TikTok? You May Be Circling the Answer Already "Imagine a shark in the water with a bunch of fish. What does the shark do?" By Ivy Griffith Published May 28 2025, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok, Willian Justen de Vasconcellos via Unsplash

Gen Z slang is unique and at times indecipherable, exceeded only, perhaps, by slang from Gen Alpha. Whether you're still trying to adjust to the new definition of "tea" or "slay," or you aren't quite sure what the Italian brainrot animals are, the internet has already moved on to new and confusing slang terms and challenges, especially on TikTok.

One such slang term is "sharking." It sounds like something out of the '80s yuppies time period, but it's not exactly what you think. Or maybe it is. It really depends on who you ask. Here's what we know about the many definitions of sharking and what it does mean to those who use it.

What exactly is "sharking" on TikTok?

So what exactly does "sharking" mean on TikTok? Unfortunately, there's no one single answer. Even content creators who frequently use the term in their videos appear to disagree about its exact meaning. On Slangsphere, the site suggests that "sharking" is about sneakily surprising someone for good purposes, such as sneaking up on them and filming them smiling to highlight their beautiful smile. It was originally coined by streamer Jay Cinco in 2024 (per DailyDot), but has taken on a life of its own.

Over on TikTok, there are different meanings being used. In comment sections, people argue about the definition. Some believe it means "spending your day looking for attractive people." Other people think it means "stealing someone's boyfriend or girlfriend away."

And then there are those who use "sharking" more like "hustling" to suggest that they are grinding hard to achieve something difficult. So, which definition is right? It depends entirely on who you ask, but Jay tends to use it more like "hustling."

TikTok has some pretty adorable "sharking" videos.

Luckily, whatever your definition of "sharking," TikTok has videos that deliver their best interpretation of the word, and some of them are pretty adorable. In one video, a user asks, "What are u doing this summer?" And then hilariously morphs himself into a shark using the editing app, CapCut, clearly suggesting that he's going to be doing at least one of the above definitions through the year's hottest months.

In one video shared by user @clipbandit5, streamer Jay Cinco explains that "sharking" is closer to the '80s definition, and it means he's doing boss things, essentially. He says, "Imagine a shark in the water with a bunch of fish. What does the shark do?" The idea is that he's dominating the space and has his pick of options. Women, business opportunities, whatever he wants.

So, once again, it's clear that the lack of consensus is getting in the way of the word becoming a real trend. Nonetheless, people are having fun with whatever way they choose to interpret the word.