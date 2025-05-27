“Stay, but You Will Pay” — Woman Kicked out of Graduation for Selling Leis Without a Contract "I've been very nice." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 27 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @1_day_of_summer - Unsplash | @Alisa Matthews

A woman was kicked out of university grounds for selling leis without a contract. Summer (@1_day_of_summer) posted a viral clip where she explains to the lei seller, explaining that she is the one who holds the sole contract to sell leis in that vicinity. Her video documents the interaction she had with the lei seller.

The video begins with Summer approaching a table that has several boxes of lei flowers inside of them. A sign is attached to the table that reads: "Graduation Flower Lei $30." The TikToker approaches the woman seated at the table and the two exchange greetings before Summer introduces herself.

After complimenting the flowers in the boxes, she informs the woman that she actually has the exclusive contract to sell leis at the university. Immediately, the woman at the table informs Summer that she's had no issues selling leis in previous years.

However, Summer goes on to state that her business has been doing so for the previous 17 years. Following this, the TikToker repeats that she has the official contract from the school to sell leis and that she doesn't care if the woman sells them. But, as the contract holder, she expects $100 per graduation ceremony the woman is stationed at.

Again, the woman featured in Summer's video states that she has posted up shop in this same exact location every single year. But the TikToker informs her that "it doesn't matter" and that the lei saleswoman has two choices. And that's to either cough up the cash, or pack up shop.

The woman says again that she's spoken with people who work at the university, but Summer assures her that she's the one who is the official contract holder at the University, and they're selling flowers both "inside and outside" of university.

As their conversation progresses, however, Summer lets the woman know that she's going to inform security that she's refusing to move. Following this, she informs the woman that it would be much easier for her to simply "stay and pay," since she already put in the work making the leis.

The woman at the table makes it clear that she's not going to pay the money or move. Next, Summer acknowledges her response and begins walking away from the table, her phone in her hand. Afterward, the video cuts to a campus security officer arriving at the table in a golf cart.

He approaches the woman at the table and asks her if she's working with anyone else, but she informs him that she's selling the leis alone. The guard then proceeds to echo what Summer told her: that her business possesses the "exclusive contract" to sell leis at the university.

While still seated in her chair, the woman tells the security guard she's been selling flowers at the University campus over "the last three years." Following this, he tells her that he hasn't been aware of her sales activity at the school. During their discussion, she asks the security guard how she can put in for a contract herself at the school.

He informs her that each year there's a bid for exclusivity to sell leis at the school and offers to take her name and number so she can get the information on how to acquire a contract herself in the future. The woman at the table begins to stand up and gets upset over Summer not willing to share lei sales after asking where she can post up to sell her own flowers.

At one point in the clip, she seems to call Summer "a b---h," which both the security guard and Summer say was uncalled for because both of them have "been very nice" in their interaction with the woman. Furthermore, Summer reminds the woman that she gave her the opportunity to sell leis on the University grounds.

The woman states that she's not interested in forking over $100 per graduation ceremony. Toward the end of the clip, the woman gestures off-camera with her hand telling Summer that she's "missing out on [her] money over there," to which Summer tells her that she isn't.

Ultimately, the lei seller begins packing up her table as the clip comes to a close. Throngs of commenters replied that they were very happy with the way Summer chose to handle the interaction.

One user remarked that Summer should have had her cover the cost for the last graduations she sold leis at previously. "Charge her for the past three years that she did it without being caught." Someone else said that the $100 per graduation cost was actually generous, considering how much the woman would've probably made off of selling them.

