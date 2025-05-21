Your TikTok Streak Stuck on Gray? This Might Help "If I lose my 300 day streak I'm deleting this app." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 21 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@.v1cty

The streak feature on TikTok is a fun way for users to keep tabs on who they chat with the most, whether it’s through direct messages or group chats. Once you’ve kept a conversation going for three consecutive days, a streak badge appears. But to keep the streak alive, both you and the other person (or people in the group chat) need to stay active in the conversation daily. If there’s a 24-hour period without any interaction, well, then, you can say say bye-bye to the streak.

That said, TikTok may offer an option to restore it, so all hope is not lost. Now, although TikTok streaks don't generate any income, users do tend to take them pretty seriously, and will sometimes send even a simple emoji just to prevent the streak from dying. But as of mid-2025, some users have reported a weird hiccup where their TikTok streak shows up grey, even after sending a message. So what's going on with TikTok streaks, and is there a way to fix it before it's too late?

Why is my TikTok streak still gray?

Several TikTok users complained in May 2025 that their streaks were showing up gray, and remained gray, even after sending a message, whether it was a video, text, or emoji. It doesn’t make much sense, considering interaction is exactly what’s needed to keep the streak alive.

So, the most logical explanation is that TikTok is likely experiencing a glitch. While technology may be convenient, quick, and entertaining, it’s not always reliable, and sometimes even TikTok hits a snag while managing millions of users on the app.

@serg_velasquez @TikTok Don't let our streaks dieeeeee. I been sending videos all day and our streak hasnt updated. Help. SOS ♬ original sound - Sergio Velasquez

The good news is that some users have shared quick fixes that worked for them. One person commented on a video from a confused (and rather concerned) TikToker seeking answers, saying they uninstalled and reinstalled the app, and voilà, the streak returned to normal. Another user said logging out and logging back in did the trick.

If those don’t work and your streak is still gray, there’s another tactic you might consider trying. According to yet another commenter eager to keep their streak alive, they suggested that you just "spam the nudge," exit out of the app, and go back in and it worked. Another added that two users with an active streak should "spam each other a lot" — and apparently, that helped revive theirs too.

How to restore TikTok streaks.

If you lose a TikTok streak at any point, don’t panic, you may still have a chance to get it back. According to TikTok Support, the restore option should appear in the chat where the streak was active. To restore it, open the chat, tap "Restore" within the conversation, and then tap "Restore" again.