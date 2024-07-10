Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Here's Why People Claim They're Being Paid For TikTok Streaks Unfortunately, streaks do not seem to be something TikTok is paying users for. By Sara Belcher Jul. 10 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In a move that's clearly inspired by Snapchat, TikTok has introduced streaks for users sending direct messages on the app. Just like on Snapchat, users who send and receive messages from the same person for more than three days in a row will start a streak, indicated by a fire icon next to the user's name.

The key difference between TikTok and Snapchat's streaks, though, is that there are some on TikTok who claim you can be paid for maintaining streak. But how do you get paid for it?

Can you get paid for streaks on TikTok?

Unfortunately, despite the rumors running around TikTok and users claiming they've been paid money for keeping their streaks going, it doesn't seem that there is any way for TikTok users to be paid for maintaining their streaks. Many of the videos about the new streaks feature have comments from other users asking where they can sign up to get paid for these.

Most of the replies to these requests for more information are met with various links, most of which aren't legitimate. This seems to be a rumor started online to scam people, though the source of it isn't clear. Regardless, it doesn't seem like it's possible to get paid for streaks on TikTok.

Though TikTok has been a bit more forthcoming with paying its users, thanks to the Creator Fund, it does not seem as though it's offering users monetary compensation for using the new feature. Though TikTok has introduced the streaks feature to become a more interactive social media site (instead of one where users just scroll through the For You page), it's not something they're paying users to utilize.