"HM" on TikTok Has Nothing to Do With H&M Hauls or Finds — Here's What It Means By Jennifer Farrington Published May 21 2025, 7:40 a.m. ET

There’s a new trend making the rounds on TikTok and, per usual, it has people confused and searching for clarification. This time, it centers around "hm," which is short for a commonly used term.

The good news is that its meaning is simple, safe, and likely something you’ve used or been called before. Don’t worry, though, it’s nothing wild like "bop." So before you get any more confused, let’s break down what "hm" means on TikTok and why everyone’s suddenly using it.

What does "hm" mean on TikTok?

"Hm" on TikTok stands for honorable mention, a phrase typically used to recognize someone or something that didn’t receive an award or prize but still deserves recognition.

TikTokers are using honorable mention, or "hm," as the last item in a list where they outline noteworthy things in life, with honorable mention being the final shoutout that didn't exactly make the list. Like the "Top Five Male Experiences" list @e2lavish made, or the "Top Five Canon Events" @prodantt_ highlighted in their TikTok.

For instance, @prodantt_’s list of canon events includes a family member dying, hearing your parents argue, the shirt pull, getting knocked down and not being able to get back up, and being bullied for something you can’t change. As for their honorable mention, that went to "Seeing your loved ones in the hospital."

As for @e2lavish, their "Top Five Male Experiences" list included first Fortnite win, beating your dad in basketball, late night in a PS party, being home alone, and being better at something than your older siblings. They reserved their honorable mention for that first pair of Jordans. Definitely a big deal, but perhaps not bigger than beating one of your siblings or winning in a game of b-ball with your dad.

Telling people "hm" stands for honorable mention is part of the TikTok trend.

One thing about the "hm" trend on TikTok is that it usually involves making a top five list in a specific category, like your favorite foods or the most important people in your life. It can be literally anything. A recurring part of the trend is creators clarifying in the caption, "hm" means honorable mention btw," just in case it isn’t obvious, which, apparently, it isn’t, because people are still asking in the comments what "hm" means.

TikToker @jonyboi32 was another to get in on the trend, this time outlining their top five people of all time. They listed Jesus as number one, followed by themselves, LeBron James, Messi, and Jack Black. As for their honorable mention? Themselves again.