What Does "Video" Mean on Spotify? The New Feature Users Are Just Now Spotting Spotify is stepping into its visual era. That little "Video" label opens a whole new way to watch and listen. By Darrell Marrow Updated Dec. 10 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET

Some Spotify users have started seeing a “Video” label attached to certain songs. If that’s happened to you, you’re not alone. Spotify is quietly shifting from “just audio” into a full-on watch-and-listen platform.

Spotify remains the world’s largest music streaming platform, with hundreds of millions of active users globally and tens of millions of tracks in rotation daily. Now, Spotify is getting into the music video realm. Here’s what that “Video” label actually means, plus a rundown of some of Spotify’s more low-key features.

Source: Unsplash

What does “video” mean on Spotify?

When you see “Video” in your playlist or queue, or a “Music video” tag under a song title, that track has a full music video built directly into Spotify. It’s not just audio anymore. On supported songs, you’ll also see a “Switch to video” button in the Now Playing view on mobile, desktop, and TV. When you tap it, Spotify restarts the track and plays the official music video inside the app. If you tap “Switch to audio,” the player returns to the standard song view.

According to Mac Rumors, Spotify first tested music videos in 11 markets in 2024, then expanded the beta to nearly 100 countries. Premium users in those regions could already tap “Switch to video” while listening to supported tracks. In December, Spotify finally rolled the feature out in the U.S. and Canada. That update gave Premium subscribers here access to the same video option on select songs.

On some devices — especially when you cast or use AirPlay — you may also see “Video available” appear where the artist name usually shows. That message tells you the track supports video, even if playback depends on your region, device, or account type, according to Spotify Community moderators.

Source: Unsplash

There are other “hidden” Spotify features you might be sleeping on.

The video tag is the flashy new toy, but Spotify has quietly dropped a bunch of power-user tools that are easy to miss if you just hit play and go. One of the biggest upgrades focuses on control and personalization.

In May, Spotify rolled out a refreshed Queue view and new discovery tools that give Premium users more say over what plays next. You can now preview which tracks Spotify plans to recommend after your queue ends. You can also tweak those suggestions or turn off Autoplay and Smart Shuffle if you want your session to stick strictly to your own picks.

Spotify also revamped the Hide button and introduced a 30-day Snooze option. If a song’s messing up your vibe, Hide will keep it out of that playlist across your devices. If you’re just temporarily tired of a track, Snooze removes it from your recommendations for a month so you don’t burn it out permanently. Spotify confirmed it’s testing Snooze for Premium first, with plans to expand.