Here's What Happened at the End of 'Poppy Playtime' Chapter 5 — It's Brutal The game was created by Mob Entertainment. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 19 2026, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / SuperHorrorBro

Fans of the popular horror-puzzle game Poppy Playtime want to know what happened at the end of Chapter 5. The popular game features scary monsters that players must survive in an abandoned warehouse. The game allows players to become the character Poppy Playtime, an ex-toy warehouse employee of Playtime Co., and a living doll, per Nintendo.

"You must stay alive in this horror/puzzle adventure," reads a synopsis from Steam. "Try to survive the vengeful toys waiting for you in the abandoned toy factory. Use your GrabPack to hack electrical circuits or nab anything from afar. Explore the mysterious facility ... and don't get caught." The game was created by Mob Entertainment, and according to Insider Gaming, Chapter 5 ends with a cliffhanger. So, what happened at the end?

Here's what happened at the end of 'Poppy Playtime' Chapter 5.

The ending of Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 began with Kissy Missy and Huggy Wuggy being reunited, albeit briefly. They avoid the Prototype at the tea party at Lily Lovebraids, but the Prototype interrupts their reunion. Both Kissy Missy and Huggy Wuggy seem to be killed. The Prototype slashes Huggy Wuggy and slams him into a wall. The Prototype then attacks Kissy Missy, and she is impaled.

The protagonist later gets on a train to get away from the Prototype, but the Prototype catches up, and the train explodes. However, the Prototype emerges from the train wreck and stabs the Protagonist in the chest before dumping the protagonist in a vat of Poppy Gel. Luckily, though, Giblet saves the protagonist and is shocked back to life. Then the revelation comes that the Prototype and Poppy went off together.

After the protagonist and Giblet get back to Data Storage, they find an old computer, and after it's turned on and activated with an Override, Harley Sawyer's face pops up as the Backup, the man who turned orphans into the hideous toys.

Questions then emerge about Harley's role in Chapter 6. Is he going to help find and kill the Prototype? Or is he still an evil-doer to be avoided at all costs? And what about Kissy Missy and Huggy Wuggy? Are they really dead?