Why 'Rocket League' Removed Trading — and Why Players Are Still Mad About It Psyonix killed trading to match Epic's rules. Fans didn't love it, but the game didn't slow down at all. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 28 2026, 12:24 p.m. ET

Rocket League gamers have argued about one update for more than two years. It was the day Psyonix shut down player-to-player trading. The feature allowed fans to swap cosmetic items, build collections, and move gear without spending new money in the item shop.

In 2023, Psyonix shut it down for good. The decision sparked backlash, but the studio said it was part of a larger plan tied to Epic Games’ ecosystem. What was the reasoning?

Source: YouTube/Rocket League

Why did 'Rocket League' remove trading?

Psyonix announced the change on Oct. 10, 2023, and confirmed that player-to-player trading would officially end on Dec. 5, 2023. The studio said it removed trading to align Rocket League with Epic’s broader item shop policies and to support future cross-game plans.

“We’re making this change to align with Epic’s overall approach to game cosmetics and item shop policies, where items aren’t tradable, transferable, or sellable,” the announcement read. “This opens up future plans for some Rocket League vehicles to come to other Epic games over time, supporting cross-game ownership.” The company also left no room for workarounds, stating clearly, “After Dec. 5, there will be no way to trade items with any player or between accounts.”

After trading ended, Psyonix stressed that players still had limited ways to manage their inventories. The studio pointed players to the Trade-In system for certain item types, including Core Items, Tournament Items, and Blueprints. The system allows eligible duplicate items to be exchanged for one random item of higher rarity.

Psyonix also warned players to avoid third-party trading services, saying any websites or servers claiming to trade Rocket League items are “fraudulent” and “have no connection to Psyonix or Epic Games.”

Why has 'Rocket League' grown in popularity?

Rocket League is a chaotic “cars playing soccer” video game. The game describes itself as a “high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem.” Psyonix launched Rocket League as a paid title in 2015 before later shifting it to a free-to-play model. Epic confirmed the transition in 2020, announcing that Rocket League would go free-to-play and officially launch on the Epic Games Store that September.

Now, the game is more popular than ever. Esports Insider linked the January surge to creator momentum. The publication pointed to Jynxzi as a major driver of renewed attention, alongside new gaming features.

In addition to streaming momentum, fresh in-game content also helped pull players back in. Rocket League rolled out Cartman’s Crash Out, a limited-time South Park–themed event running from Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. through Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The event introduced new challenges that reward players with themed toppers and an animated Octane decal.