Why Is 'Roblox' Blue? The Play Button Update That Sparked Mass Delusion And Gaslighting Did 'Roblox' actually change the color of their logo? By Trisha Faulkner Published March 13 2025, 3:16 p.m. ET

You ever have one of those moments where you’re convinced something has changed, only to be met with people telling you it’s always been that way? That’s exactly what’s happening right now with Roblox turning blue — except, here’s the thing … some of it did change. And the rest of it? Well, that’s just the internet messing with your head.

So, why is Roblox blue? The short answer: The play button really did change from green to blue as part of a branding update. The longer answer? That’s where things get weird. Somewhere along the way, people started claiming that Roblox’s entire logo had turned blue, too — except that never actually happened. Now, Roblox users are in full-on gaslighting mode claiming the logo is now blue.

Why is the play button on 'Roblox' blue instead of green?

If you logged into Roblox recently and wondered why the play button isn’t green — you aren’t crazy. It was green. Roblox developers, however, recently rolled out a new color palette that changed the primary buttons, including the play button, from green to blue.

Per gamer chatter on Reddit, PC users got this update a while back. Mobile and console users, however, only just started seeing this change. If you’ve ever played games like Minecraft or Stardew Valley, you already know how this works — PC players always get updates first.

Roblox even detailed this update on their Developer Forum, explaining that they wanted a consistent brand identity across platforms. Some players liked the new look. Others? Not so much. One Reddit user said, "Am I tripping or is the play button blue now?"

Roses are Red,

Violets are Blue,

Roblox changed hue,

and pic.twitter.com/SFsjXsqtN6 — Chachi ツ (@chachifox) March 13, 2025

No, the logo did not turn blue even though the internet says it did.

Here’s where things get wild. The idea that the Roblox logo turned blue is a hot topic on social media. In March 2025, people started claiming that the logo was blue now. There was a viral post on X that included a screenshot of the logo in a fresh shade of blue. Suddenly, everyone was freaking out. People rushed to check their Roblox account and swore something was different. More posts with the blue logo started to pop up on social media. Then, more people panicked.

Is Roblox blue for anyone else pic.twitter.com/EzsXzxaGa1 — Fizz (@Puzzle_Sling) March 12, 2025

Amid all this panic there is one small issue: Roblox never actually changed their logo. If you go to the App Store, Google Play, or Roblox’s official social media pages, the logo is still the same gray color it has always been. There’s no blue logo update. No hidden redesign. Nothing. That, however, hasn’t stopped people from doubling down and saying things like “did you just notice” to further gaslight people into believing the logo changed.

Bro I updated Roblox and now it’s blue 😭😭😭 I don’t like it pic.twitter.com/soe8rkIfTK — pumpkin (@pumkinbiscuits) March 12, 2025