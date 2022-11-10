A 'Roblox' Developer Is Reportedly Facing Two Life Sentences — Details on His FBI Arrest

Roblox is an online game and game-creation platform where users can play and make their own games using the same avatar. As a content creation outlet, Roblox has several interesting features that users can add to their games, including microtransactions.

Unfortunately, it would appear that not even Roblox is safe from toxic environments and harmful situations. A popular Roblox developer was reportedly arrested by the FBI back in May 2022 and is facing two life sentences. Here's what we know about the arrest.