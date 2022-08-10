Want to Make a Game Pass on Roblox? Here's What You Need to Know

When it comes to virtual playgrounds, few do it quite like Roblox. It's an online platform where users can create their own games and play games that others have made. Players can create their own Roblox avatar and use them to play all sorts of user-generated content.

Though the platform is particularly popular among younger players (including Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp), users have a surprising level of freedom to make their games. Game passes take that freedom to another level.