You'll Have to Prove Your Age to Use Voice Chat in 'Roblox'

"Liveness ensures that the person is a living, breathing individual taking the selfie (rather than just a static image of a person), and likeness ensures that the person in the selfie is the same person as the face on the ID document," the blog post reads. "The entire process is automated and usually takes seconds to get a result after images are captured."

Roblox also states that it does not store any of the data from either images to prevent a user's ID from being exposed.