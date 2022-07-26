You'll Have to Prove Your Age to Use Voice Chat in 'Roblox'
While there are plenty of ways to connect with your friends online and voice chat while you play video games, being able to connect with your friends within the game you're playing is a feature that is highly preferred among many. Some consoles, like PlayStation and Xbox, have integrated Discord into their platforms to make it easier to chat with friends across consoles while you play.
In Roblox, there are already plenty of ways to play with your friends — but access to voice chat options is restricted for certain players. Roblox already has a limited number of platforms that it's available on, but is there a way to turn on voice chat options for mobile users? Here's your guide to voice chatting on Roblox.
You have to verify your age before you can use the voice chat feature in 'Roblox.'
Roblox has an incredible fan base among young gamers, often sparking the conversation of whether or not the platform is appropriate for children (don't worry, it is). Because of its young following, though, Roblox has had to implement a variety of features to ensure the platform keeps its youngest players safe.
This is where age verification comes in. According to a blog post on the Roblox website, more than 50 percent of users on the site are over age 13 — but that also means there's a large portion of users who are incredibly young. In an effort to prevent them from being exposed to harmful content online, players now have to prove they're at least 13 before voice chat will be enabled on their profile.
Thankfully, you can do this in the Roblox mobile app, or you can scan a QR code on the desktop version of Roblox to complete the steps on your mobile device. You'll first need an ID card that clearly states your age (such as a driver's license or passport). Once you've taken a photo of the ID, you'll then be asked to take a selfie to confirm the "liveness" and "likeness" between the two images.
"Liveness ensures that the person is a living, breathing individual taking the selfie (rather than just a static image of a person), and likeness ensures that the person in the selfie is the same person as the face on the ID document," the blog post reads. "The entire process is automated and usually takes seconds to get a result after images are captured."
Roblox also states that it does not store any of the data from either images to prevent a user's ID from being exposed.
This feature was implemented in the platform in September 2021 and has since been rolled out in all 180 countries Roblox is accessible in.
Once you've confirmed that you're above the age of 13, your profile will allow you to use voice chat — meaning you should be able to log in on your mobile device and begin chatting with friends right away.