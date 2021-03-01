'Roblox' Is Adding a Voice Chat Feature but Not Everyone Is Happy About It

For now, there's no concrete timeline for when the voice chat feature will be released, but Comic Book said it will be released "soon." Although the publication also said that files for this kind of chat have been in the game since 2019, so it could just be a matter of time.

"Text chat is the core of Roblox communication today," VP of engineering Adam Miller said during Roblox's February 2021 Investor Day presentation. "In the future, we expect to open up communication through safe voice chat."

This may be a natural next step since Roblox is also adding display names to the game. A release date for this hasn't been given either, but the names can be anything a player wants them to be.